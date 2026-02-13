SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

February 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Friday, February 27, 2026, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

DateFriday, February 27, 2026
Time8:00 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)800-274-8461
Conference ID5230834
Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section


The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 12 months following the event.

About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners
T: 646-368-8014
E: ani@argotpartners.com


New Jersey Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead To Stay ‘Proactive And Disciplined’ With Deals But M&A Not Urgent Priority
February 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Weight Loss Drama Compounds on Heels of Novo, Lilly Earnings, Plus Gene Therapy News
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst