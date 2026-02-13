ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Friday, February 27, 2026, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, February 27, 2026 Time 8:00 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 800-274-8461 Conference ID 5230834 Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com



The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 12 months following the event.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:

Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners

T: 646-368-8014

E: ani@argotpartners.com