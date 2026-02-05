Angitia Biopharmaceuticals Announces $130 Million Series D Financing

- Financing co-led by Frazier Life Sciences and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners with significant participation from other new and existing investors

- Proceeds will support the ongoing clinical development of AGA2118, AGA2115, AGA111, and other pipeline assets

- Kevin Li, M.D., from Frazier Life Sciences will join the Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angitia Biopharmaceuticals (“Angitia” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies aimed at improving musculoskeletal health, today announced the closing of a $130 million Series D financing round. Frazier Life Sciences and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners co-led the financing, with participation from new investors: Ascenta Capital, certain funds and accounts managed by Blackrock, BVF Partners, Logos Capital, RA Capital Management, and Wellington Management. Existing investors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Elikon Venture, Janus Henderson Investors, 3H Health Investment, Hillhouse Investment, Legend Capital, Morningside Group, OrbiMed, TF Capital and Yonghua Capital, also participated. Proceeds from the Series D will support the continued development of Angitia’s robust pipeline of novel, differentiated investigational treatments for serious musculoskeletal diseases.

“This financing underscores the continued growth of Angitia, the quality of our emerging data, and the advancement of our clinical product candidates, as recently demonstrated with the completion of enrollment in our Phase 2 ARTEMIS trial in postmenopausal osteoporosis and the initiation of dosing in our Phase 2 IDUN trial in osteogenesis imperfecta,” said Dr. David Ke, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Angitia. “We are excited and grateful to add another strong set of high-quality investors to our growing syndicate.”

In connection with the financing, Kevin Li, M.D., a Partner on the Frazier Life Sciences team, will join the Board of Directors. Dr. Li was previously a resident physician in Internal Medicine at Stanford University and a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he focused on corporate strategy, growth and M&A in the hospital services and pharmaceutical industries. Dr. Li received his M.D. from Stanford University and his B.S. from Yale University, where he graduated summa cum laude in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

About Angitia Biopharmaceuticals

Angitia Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies aimed at improving musculoskeletal health. Angitia is currently developing three biologic product candidates (AGA2118, AGA2115 and AGA111) in the clinic for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis, osteogenesis imperfecta and spinal fusion. Leveraging the team's extensive experience and scientific acumen in bone biology and musculoskeletal drug development, Angitia is committed to developing novel therapeutics based on rational biology and clearly defined unmet medical needs.

Learn more at www.angitiabio.com.

