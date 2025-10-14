AngioDynamics’ NanoKnife® System Named to TIME’s 2025 Best Inventions List

Function-Preserving Therapy Recognized in the Medical Devices Category for its Use of Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) Technology in Treatment of Prostate Tumors

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that its NanoKnife System has been selected as one of TIME‘s 2025 Best Inventions. The annual list celebrates groundbreaking products and technologies that are transforming how people live, work, and receive care.

For the past 25 years, TIME’s Best Inventions list has celebrated the most impactful innovations across industries. To create the 2025 edition, its most comprehensive to date, TIME’s editors and correspondents reviewed global nominations and online submissions, placing special focus on rapidly advancing fields such as health care, artificial intelligence, and green energy. Each invention was evaluated on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact, resulting in a list of 300 breakthroughs shaping the future of technology, medicine, and society.

As TIME noted in its 2025 Best Inventions feature, the NanoKnife System “offers men with intermediate-risk cases of prostate cancer a minimally invasive option before doctors turn to radiation or other traditional cancer treatments that can damage nearby nerves.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the United States.1 The NanoKnife System offers a minimally invasive, non-thermal, radiation-free option for prostate tissue ablation using Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) technology, which precisely targets and destroys cancerous cells while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Recognized in the Medical and Healthcare category, the NanoKnife System was selected by TIME for its potential to change the standard of care for the treatment of prostate tumors. The NanoKnife System received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in late 2024 for prostate tissue ablation. Unlike traditional thermal ablation, the NanoKnife System is designed to preserve surrounding critical structures, helping to maintain both urinary and sexual function.

“Recognition by TIME further underscores the importance of innovation that preserves the aspects of living that matter most to patients,” said Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics. “We are incredibly proud of this recognition, and the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the safety, efficacy, and life-changing impact of the NanoKnife System. Just as importantly, we remain committed to supporting the physicians who are bringing this therapy into practice and to empowering patients with access to new, meaningful treatment options.”

In July, European Urology, one of the world’s leading journals in urologic research, published results from the PRESERVE study evaluating IRE with the NanoKnife System for the ablation of prostate tissue in patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer (PCa). Conducted in collaboration with the Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC), the study enrolled 121 patients across 17 sites. The findings supported the FDA’s clearance of the NanoKnife System for prostate tissue ablation and demonstrated strong outcomes in both oncologic effectiveness and preservation of quality of life2:

At 12 months post-procedure, 84% of men were free from in-field, clinically significant disease (defined by the Delphi consensus criterion, or absence of clinically significant PCa (csPCa), with 3 mm of Gleason 6 disease in any biopsy core being considered insignificant).

Urinary continence was largely preserved. At baseline, 97% of patients were pad free. At 12 months after the procedure, 96% of patients who were pad free at baseline reported pad-free continence.

At 12 months, 84% of patients with good baseline sexual function maintained erections sufficient for penetration.

These findings build on more than 32 clinical studies and data from over 2,600 patients treated worldwide with the NanoKnife System.

The TIME Best Inventions issue will be available on newsstands December 12.

The NanoKnife System has not received clearance for the therapy or treatment of any specific disease or condition.

About the NanoKnife System

The NanoKnife System utilizes Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) technology to effectively destroy targeted cells without the use of thermal energy by delivering high-voltage pulses, creating permanent nanopores within the cell membrane. This stimulus induces an apoptotic-like cellular death in the targeted tissue, resulting in a complete ablation of the targeted tissue.3 Visit nanoknife.com for full product information.

United States: The NanoKnife System with six outputs is indicated for surgical ablation of soft tissue, including prostate tissue.

Canada: The NanoKnife System is a medical device for cell membrane electroporation. Electroporation is a phenomenon that occurs in cell membranes as cells are exposed to an electrical field of sufficiently high intensity. The electric field acts as a physical stimulus, bringing about alterations in cell membranes that result in increased permeability.

European Union: The NanoKnife System is indicated for the ablation of prostate tissue in patients with intermediate risk prostate cancer.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

