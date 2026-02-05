AngioDynamics and The PERT Consortium® Launch Investigator-Led Research Fund to Advance Pulmonary Embolism Care

The ALPHA-PE Research Fund Supports Independent, Physician-Led Studies to Advance Real-World PE Evidence

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, and The PERT Consortium®, a leading multidisciplinary organization dedicated to improving pulmonary embolism (PE) care, today announced the launch of the ALPHA-PE Research Fund, an investigator-led initiative supporting independent PE research.

Pulmonary embolism affects approximately one in 1,000 people annually1. It is estimated to contribute to more than 50,000 deaths each year in the United States,2 underscoring the need for continued clinical research and innovation.

The ALPHA-PE Research Fund is designed to support independent, physician-led research addressing critical evidence gaps in pulmonary embolism care, where a lack of real-world data often limits clinical decision-making. By enabling investigator-driven studies, the program aims to accelerate the generation of clinically relevant evidence to inform care delivery and advance understanding of PE management.

Awards ranging from $50,000 to $750,000 over one to three years will be distributed, empowering both established and emerging investigators to pursue data-driven research focused on patient outcomes, workflow optimization, or novel therapeutic approaches with the potential to improve real-world PE care.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the cardiovascular community in closing critical data gaps in pulmonary embolism care,” said Laura Piccinini, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cardiovascular & International at AngioDynamics. “By supporting investigator-led studies, we strengthen the evidence base for approaches that can improve patient outcomes and advance the standard of care.”

“Independent, physician-led research plays a critical role in generating real-world insight in treating pulmonary embolism,” said Juan Carlos Serna, Senior Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at AngioDynamics. “The ALPHA-PE Research Fund is designed to foster science-driven collaboration that advances understanding and care for patients.”

Investigators interested in applying to the ALPHA-PE Research Fund are invited to submit a brief Letter of Intent outlining study objectives, design, and budget. Selected applicants will be invited to submit full proposals for review.

“We are incredibly excited about this collaboration and the opportunity it creates for the PE community,” said Amir Darki, MD, Co-Chair of the National PERT Research Consortium®. “Physician-led, investigator-driven research is essential to closing critical evidence gaps in pulmonary embolism care. The ALPHA-PE Research Fund represents a meaningful investment in supporting innovation, fostering collaboration, and advancing impactful research that will directly inform real-world practice and improve patient outcomes.”

For additional information about the ALPHA-PE Research Fund, including submission guidelines and timelines, visit angiodynamics.com/alpha-pe-research-fund/.

About the ALPHA-PE Research Fund

The ALPHA-PE Research Fund is a collaborative, investigator-led initiative launched by AngioDynamics in partnership with The PERT Consortium® to support independent research advancing the understanding and treatment of pulmonary embolism. The fund is designed to address critical evidence gaps by enabling physician-driven studies focused on real-world clinical practice, patient outcomes, and innovation in PE care. Through competitive grants awarded to both established and emerging investigators, the ALPHA-PE Research Fund aims to advance clinically relevant evidence and support continued progress in pulmonary embolism management.

About The PERT Consortium®

The purpose of The PERT Consortium® is to serve the general public by undertaking activities to advance the status of PE care and promote research in the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Specifically, the Consortium’s purpose is to:

Promote the adoption of the PERT model in healthcare institutions across the United States to ensure the prompt diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Expand the current body of scientific literature on the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary embolism through the funding of scientific endeavors.

Educate the general public and healthcare professionals regarding pulmonary embolism diagnosis, treatment, and care.

By focusing solely on the entity of pulmonary embolism – its etiology, pathophysiology, prevention, management approach, outcomes of specific treatments, and follow-up pathways – it is the intention of the Consortium to increase awareness of treatment options available to patients with PE, to reduce its incidence worldwide, to improve health outcomes, and to positively influence the impact of this terrible disease. Visit, pertconsortium.org to learn about current initiatives, programs, and how to get involved.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

