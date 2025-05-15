Angelini Ventures Invests into $39 Million Series A Extension Round for Therini Bio, a Clinical Stage Company Developing Fibrin-targeting Immunotherapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Angelini Ventures joins top-tier investor syndicate

Investment will fund Phase 1b studies evaluating Therini Bio’s lead candidate, THN391, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), as well as support development of a fibrin/VEGF bispecific

Investment demonstrates Angelini's continued strategic focus in neurodegenerative disease





Rome, Italy, 14 May 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and Digital Health, today announces its participation in a $39 million extension of the Series A financing round for Therini Bio, a US-based clinical-stage biotech company developing fibrin-targeting immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases driven by vascular dysfunction.

Angelini Ventures joins a syndicate of top-tier international healthcare investors in Therini Bio, including new investor Apollo Health Ventures and existing investors SV Health Investors’ Biotech Fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Eli Lilly and Company, Foundation for a Better World, MRL Ventures Fund and Sanofi Ventures. This latest close brings the total raised by Therini Bio, in its Series A round – first announced in April 2023 – to $75 million.

This investment builds on Angelini Ventures’ expertise in neurodegeneration, following its recent investments in Neumirna Therapeutics and Arclight Therapeutics.

The funds raised by Therini Bio through its extended Series A financing will enable the company to advance Phase 1b studies evaluating its lead candidate, THN391, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to selectively block fibrin-mediated neuroinflammation, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), as well as support development of a fibrin/VEGF bispecific.

Thomas Thestrup, Ph.D., Senior Principal at Angelini Ventures and deal lead, said “We are proud to support Therini Bio’s mission to address the underlying vascular and inflammatory drivers of neurodegenerative disease through a truly novel approach. As an active investor in companies developing next-generation treatments for neurodegenerative and other CNS disorders, we are excited about Therini Bio’s first-in-class selective antibody therapy targeting fibrin-mediated inflammation, offering a groundbreaking path to transform the treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Diabetic Macular Edema.”

Fabrizio Calisti, M.D., Medical Director at Angelini Ventures, will join Therini Bio’s Board of Directors as a Board Observer.

Tara Nickerson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Therini Bio, said “We are deeply grateful to partner with such a distinguished investor group, both new and old. Their support enables us to significantly advance our shared vision of delivering patients a rational, innovative approach to potentially treat their debilitating conditions, including AD and DME. We look forward to advancing the Phase 1b trials to demonstrate the benefit of this novel mechanism in patients.”

Notes to Editors

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and Digital Health. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €100 million into 18 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures’ BioTech portfolio includes Nuevocor, Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics and Freya Biosciences. The Company’s Digital Health portfolio includes Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.

www.angeliniventures.com

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over two billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.

www.angeliniindustries.com

About Therini Bio

Therini Bio is a clinical-stage biotech company developing immunotherapies for neuroinflammation in diseases driven by vascular dysfunction. Therini is developing a pipeline of potential first-in-class therapies selectively targeting toxic fibrin accumulation for diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and Diabetic Macular Edema, where destructive neuroinflammation plays a central role in the disease process. Therini Bio’s top-tier syndicate of life sciences investors includes the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, Angelini Ventures, Apollo Health Ventures, SV Health Investors’ Biotech Fund and Dementia Discovery Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Dreavent Biotech Investments, Eli Lilly and Company, Foundation for a Better World, MRL Ventures Fund, the therapeutics-focused corporate venture fund of Merck & Co., Inc., and Sanofi Ventures. For more information, visit www.therinibio.com.

