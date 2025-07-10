Analgesics Market Size to Exceed USD 143.42 Billion by 2034 Rising Chronic Pain and Advancements in Pain Relief Treatments

According to Statifacts, the global analgesics market size was evaluated at USD 88.89 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to hit around USD 143.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The global analgesics market size is predicted to increase from USD 92.98 billion in 2025. Technological advancements in drug delivery, a suitable regulatory scenario, an increase in the senior population, and rising demand for non-opioid analgesics contribute to the growth of the market.

Analgesics Market Highlights

• North America dominated the global analgesics market share of 42% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period.

• By drug class, the opioids segment held a dominant presence in the analgesics market share of 39.42% in 2024.

• By drug class, the NSAIDs segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

• By indication, the surgical pain segment accounted for a considerable share of 47.73% of the analgesics market in 2024.

• By indication, the neuropathic pain segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate CAGR of 5.1% in the market between 2025 and 2034.

• By type, the prescription segment led the analgesics market Share of 58.15% in 2024.

• By type, the OTC segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

• By pain type, the surgical and trauma pain segment contributed the highest market share of 18.21% in 2024.

• By pain type, the musculoskeletal pain segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% in the market during the studied years.

• By application, the internal analgesics segment dominated the analgesics market share of 54.16% in 2024.

• By application, the external analgesics segment is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

• By route of administration, the oral segment maintained a leading position in the analgesics market share in 40.8% in 2024.

• By route of administration, the parenteral segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

What is the Remarkable Potential of the Analgesics Market?

The analgesics market refers to the production, distribution, and use of analgesics are medications that relieve pain. These medications are used for anesthesia during surgery; analgesics don’t turn off nerves, change the ability to sense surroundings, or alter consciousness. They are sometimes known as pain relievers or pain killers. Technological innovation in drug delivery, a suitable regulatory scenario, an increase in the senior population, an increase in demand for non-opioid analgesics, and an increasing number of surgical procedures are driving the growth of the market.

Analgesics are medications used in the management and treatment of pain. They include many classes of medications like opioids, local anesthetics, antiepileptics, antidepressants, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and acetaminophen. Analgesics can be taken to relieve pain that arises from a wide range of conditions like improper lifting techniques, headaches, gastrointestinal disorders, gall bladder disease, fibromyalgia, cancer, appendicitis, and more.

• According to a report published in 2020 by the Journal of Pharmaceutical Research International, on public attitude and perception about analgesics and their side effects, 12% and 36% of respondents always and sometimes, respectively, use more than one type of analgesic for pain relief.

Source: - Journal of Pharmaceutical Research International

Analgesics Launched by Prominent Players:

Sr. No. Name of the Product Name of the Brand Product Specification 1. Non-opioid back pain trial for Unafra (Opiranserin) Korean pharma firm, Vivozon Pharmaceutical This is a fresh phase 2 trial for Unafra (Opiranserin) this targeting lower back pain. 2. Picklebalm Compass Health Brands Picklebalm is the first pain relief solution specifically formulated for the unique needs of pickleball players. 3. COMBOGESIC IV (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) injection Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC COMBOGESIC IV (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) injection was approved by the US FDA for use in adults where an intravenous route of administration is considered clinically necessary for the relief of mild to moderate pain and the management of moderate to severe pain as an adjunct to opioid analgesics. 4. Clean Acetaminophen Pain Relief Products ‘Genexa Acetaminophen Extra Strength and Acetaminophen PM caplets’ Genexa The new products provide temporary relief of occasional headaches, minor acne, and pains with accompanying sleeplessness.

Source: - Korea Biomedical Review, PR Web, PR Newswire, and BusinessWire

Major Trends in the Analgesics Market

How Does Technological Advancement Drive the Global Analgesics Market?

• Technological advancement in drug delivery: Advanced analgesic drug delivery offers many benefits. Transdermal administration of analgesic medications offers many benefits as compared to alternative routes of administration, including avoidance of drug degradation by the gastrointestinal tract and a decreased systemic drug load with fewer side effects. The new drug delivery systems (DDSs) benefits include maintaining a stable & effective drug concentration, enhancing the bioavailability of the drug, and improving the stability of the drug.

• Rising number of surgical procedures: The rising number of surgical procedures is affordable, saves lives, and promotes economic growth. As optical imaging, robotics, and other high-tech advances in surgical procedures contribute to greater procedure and less invasive surgical techniques, the field is optimized to improve surgical outcomes by a significant measure in the near future. In some cases, patients have complicated problems that may be difficult or impossible to fix with a single surgery. These patients need multiple planned surgeries. Surgery specifically contributes to reducing inequalities, promoting decent work & economic growth, ensuring good health & well-being, and the elimination of poverty.

Which Potential Factors Impose Significant Concerns Related Market’s Growth?

• Availability of alternative therapies: Alternative therapies for analgesics include tai-chi, yoga, meditation, biofeedback, hypnosis, magnetic waves, massage, herbal medicine, chiropractic, and acupuncture. The benefits of alternative therapies include looking for a cure, boosting the immune system, staying positive, comfort from touch, talk, & time, natural & healing therapies, feeling more in control, reducing symptoms or side effects, and using therapies to help feel better.

• Side effects and safety concerns: Anti-inflammatory analgesics are generally safe. But they may cause side effects and complications if we use them too often, for too long, or in very large doses. Analgesics may cause trouble forming clots in the blood, which may lead to excessive bleeding, stomach ulcers, ringing in the ears or even deafness, heartburn, upset stomach, nausea, hypersensitivity response, heart problems, constipation or diarrhea, and damage to internal organs like the kidneys or liver.

Analgesics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 88.89 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 92.98 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 143.42 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.9% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Indication, By Type, By Pain Type, By Application, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel and By Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

How Big is the Development of the Analgesics Platforms?

Analgesics are medications that relieve pain by either reducing inflammation or changing the way the brain perceives pain. Development of analgesic platforms or activities has the potential to inform and accelerate the development of enhanced pain management interventions of all types, not just pharmacologic treatments. Digital analgesic platforms' benefits include that patients and physicians benefit from minimizing side effects, dose optimization, reduced tolerance, and enhanced clinical response. Digital analgesics provide benefits to all participants of the healthcare system. Engaging in a digital exercise and patient education program as a primary treatment for knee or hip which is associated with a reduction in the use of analgesics. Telemedicine and digital health tools allow seamless communication and coordination between different specialists involved in a patient’s pain management, ensuring a comprehensive and integrated approach to care.

U.S. Analgesics Market Size 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

The U.S. analgesics market size was evaluated at USD 17.03 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to be attain around USD 28.49 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% between 2025 and 2034.



How Big is the Success of the North American Analgesics Market?

North America held the largest share of the analgesics market in 2024. Regulatory support, rising demand, technological advancements, the development of new analgesic products, increasing research investments, and increased awareness of pain management options are driving the growth of the market in the North American region.

• In February 2025, a new type of non-opioid painkiller was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Although it is currently quite expensive, costing $15.50 per pill, the medicine is not addictive, unlike commonly used opioid painkillers. The drug, suzetrigine, will be sold under the brand name Journavx and manufactured by US-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Source: - The Indian Express

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Analgesics Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Technological innovations in drug delivery, a suitable regulatory scenario, an increase in the senior population, rising demand for non-opioid analgesics, and a rising number of surgical procedures contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

How is the Prestigious move of China, India, and Japan?

• In September 2024, Mankind Pharma, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, announced its entry into the topical analgesic market and launched Nimulid Strong. Nimulid Strong is a revolutionary gel and spray formulation specifically designed to address neck pain, a condition that significantly impacts overall body function.

Source: - Financial Express

• In December 2023, the development and commercialization agreement with Maruishi Pharmaceutical CO., Ltd. for ultra-sustained pain therapeutics for acute pain in Japan was announced by Allay Therapeutics, Inc.

Source: - BusinessWire

Analgesics Market Segmentation

Drug Class Insights

Analgesics Market Size by Drug Class 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Opioids 35.04 36.62 56.09 NSAIDs 41.41 43.40 68.12 Local Anesthetics 4.34 4.53 6.89 Acetaminophen 8.10 8.43 12.32

• Opioids: The opioids segment held a dominant presence in the analgesics market in 2024. Prescription opioids are approved for managing moderate to severe pain. Opioids are a class of natural, semi-synthetic, and synthetic drugs that include both prescription medication and illegal drugs like heroin. Opioid analgesics decrease pain in <50% patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

• NSAIDs: The NSAIDs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are medicines that are widely used to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and bring down a high temperature. They are mostly used to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and bring down a high temperature. NSAIDs are effective for relieving symptoms.

Indication Insights

Analgesics Market Size by Indication 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Surgical Pain 42.43 44.39 68.60 Cancer Pain 5.20 5.42 8.06 Neuropathic Pain 13.25 13.89 21.98 Others 28.02 29.28 44.78

• Surgical Pain: The surgical pain segment accounted for a considerable share of the analgesics market in 2024. Surgical pain is an unpleasant physical and psychological experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage caused by the surgery itself. NSAIDs may be taken after surgery to reduce pain.

• Neuropathic Pain: The neuropathic pain segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Generally, we need to take carbamazepine at a low dose once or twice a day, with the dose being gradually increased and taken up to 4 times a day until it provides satisfactory pain relief.

Type Insights

Analgesics Market Size by Type 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Prescription 51.69 54.02 82.64 OTC 37.20 38.96 60.78

• Prescription: The prescription segment led the analgesics market. The benefits of prescription medicines include that your insurance pays some or all of the cost of your prescription drugs. It also includes benefits of relieving pain, lowering blood pressure, and curing infections. The effective use of medicines can help to stay healthy for longer.

• OTC: The OTC segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines are drugs that can be bought without a prescription. Some OTC medicines relieve itches, aches, and pains. When used properly, OTC medicines can help protect health by relieving symptoms like diarrhea, pain, or coughing.

Pain Type Insights

• Cancer Pain: The cancer pain segment registered its dominance over the analgesics market in 2024. Strong opioids are the mainstay of analgesic therapy in treating moderate to severe cancer-related pain. Pain is one of the common symptoms in people with cancer. Morphine is the most commonly used opioid for severe cancer-related pain.

Route of Administration Insights

Analgesics Market Size by Route of Administration 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Oral 35.63 37.30 58.06 Parenteral 9.92 10.36 15.72 Transdermal 16.34 17.17 27.65 Others 27.01 28.15 41.99

• Oral: The oral segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024. The oral route of administration of analgesic agents is simple and non-invasive and has shown good efficiency in most settings, with high patient accessibility and similar efficacy as the IV route. Oral administration of medication is a convenient, cost-effective, and most commonly used medication administration route.

• Parenteral: The parenteral segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Medications delivered parenterally include antibiotics, vaccines, opioid analgesics, and insulin, among other drugs. The parenteral route is useful for rapid medication delivery and for supplementing calories. Medications administered parenterally are absorbed more quickly compared to oral ingestion, meaning they have a faster onset of action.

Distribution Channel Insights

Analgesics Market Size by Distribution Channel 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

Segments 2024 2025 2034 Hospital Pharmacies 19.40 20.27 30.94 Retail Pharmacies 34.59 36.20 56.00 Drug Stores 20.57 21.56 33.85 Online Pharmacies 14.33 14.96 22.63

• Retail Pharmacies: The retail pharmacies segment enjoyed a prominent position in the analgesics market during 2024 and will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. The benefits of retail pharmacies in healthcare include that they are incredibly convenient, and extensive range of products and services. Retail pharmacies play an important role in healthcare by providing convenient access to medications, a wide range of products, and valuable additional services.

Competitive Landscape in the Analgesics Market

• Abbott: They provide innovative medical devices and healthcare solutions for cardiovascular health, diabetes management, diagnostic testing, nutrition, chronic pain, and more.

• Pfizer Inc.: They provide access to safe and effective, and affordable medicines and healthcare services to the people who need them.

• Eli Lilly & Company: Eli Lilly & Company works tirelessly to develop and deliver trusted medicines that meet real needs.

• Endo International PLC: They develop and deliver life-enhancing products through focused execution.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: They are the leading provider of in-vitro diagnostics and a global supplier of transformative innovative solutions across major disease areas.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global, diversified healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health.

• Merck & Co. Inc.: Merck & Co. Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products.

• AbbVie Inc.: This is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs.

• Novartis AG: This is an innovative medicines company that is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of innovative medicines.

• Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd: They provide solutions to doctors, patients, and nurses.

• GSK Plc.: GSK Plc makes innovative vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease.

• Purdue Pharma L.P.: They are working toward a settlement to speed the delivery of resources and life-saving medicines to address the opioid crisis.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In April 2025, the KT Soothe line, featuring kinesiology tape and magnesium cream infused with lavender and natural ingredients, to provide holistic pain relief and muscle recovery for active individuals, was launched by KT. The KT Soothe product line is designed to support pain relief and promote muscle recovery.

Source: - Physical Therapy Products

• In April 2022, the launch of the D2C brand Zixa Strong, an innovative fast-acting pain relief range that delivers fast-acting and long-lasting relief from muscle and joint pains, was announced by Jenburkt Wellness, the premier consumer wellness division from the house of publicly listed organization Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Source: - The Times of India

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

• Opioids

o Morphine

o Fentanyl

o Codiene

o Methadone

o Meperidine

o Oxycodone

o Tramadol

o Dextromethorphan

o Buprenorphine

o Others

• NSAIDs

• Local Anesthetics

• Acetaminophen

By Indication

• Surgical Pain

• Cancer Pain

• Neuropathic Pain

• Others

By Type

• Prescription

• OTC

By Pain Type

• Musculoskeletal Pain

• Surgical and Trauma Pain

• Cancer Pain

• Neuropathic Pain

• Migraine

• Obstetrical Pain

• Fibromyalgia

• Pain due to Burns

• Dental/Facial Pain

• Paediatric Pain

• Others

By Application

• Internal Analgesics

• External Analgesics

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Transdermal

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• Online pharmacies

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

