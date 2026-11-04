Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, which are being conducted in-person:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Fireside Chat on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET in New York City, New York

A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the events.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on four investigational therapies across several endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases in which we believe can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

Media

Amylyx Media Team

+1 (857) 320-6244

amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com



Investors

Courtney O’Leary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1 (978) 621-7347

Investors@amylyx.com