Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, which are being conducted in-person:
- Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Fireside Chat on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts
- Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET in New York City, New York
A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the events.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on four investigational therapies across several endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases in which we believe can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.
Contacts
Media
Amylyx Media Team
+1 (857) 320-6244
amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com
Investors
Courtney O’Leary
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1 (978) 621-7347
Investors@amylyx.com