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Press Releases

Amwell® Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
15 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based technology-enabled healthcare platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Health plans and employers want engagement, outcomes and proof, and Amwell’s single platform is built to deliver all three,” said Dr. Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and CEO of Amwell. “Across six focus areas that all run on one platform, we are activating more members, simplifying their experience and deepening their relationship with clinicians, giving customers choice without the sprawl, demonstrating outcomes, and using a common data structure to show what works. We expect to generate positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, and we believe we are well positioned to be the trusted platform where AI-powered care runs.”

Amwell Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Recorded Total Revenue of $49.0 million, exceeding the previously provided financial guidance range for Q3
    • Achieved subscription revenue of $23.9 million
    • Recorded Amwell Medical Group (“AMG”) visit revenue of $23.7 million
  • Reported gross margin of 53%
  • Net loss was ($11.0) million, compared to ($9.6) million in the second quarter of 2026
  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($3.6) million compared to ($1.2) million in the second quarter of 2026
  • Total visits on the platform were 0.8 million.

Financial Outlook

The Company is raising its 2026 revenue outlook, and adjusted EBITDA outlook, and reaffirming its AMG visit guidance

  • Revenue in the range of $204 million to $206 million increased from $200 million to $205 million
  • AMG visits between 1.32 million and 1.37 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range between ($8) million to ($7) million increased from ($9) million to ($7) million.

The Company also provided financial guidance for Q4 2026 Revenue and adjusted EBITDA:

  • Q4 revenue in the range of $48 million to $50 million
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA expected to in the range of $0 million to $1 million.

The Company also reiterated its objective to achieve positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Amwell will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b826q95x/. A webcast replay will be available for approximately 90 days at investors.amwell.com.

Other than with respect to GAAP Revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because other deductions used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. . For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

©2026American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, Amwell PlatformTM, Amwell Converge ®, CarepointTM and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully transition our clients to our current platform without significant attrition; our ability to renew and upsell our client base; the election by the Defense Health Agency to deploy our solution across their entire enterprise; the continuation of the DHA relationship beyond Q3 2026 with comparable financial terms; weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; our ability to commence and complete and strategic transformation initiatives and the impact of such initiatives; and other factors described under ‘Risk Factors’ in our most recent form 10-K filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Media: Press@amwell.com

Investors:
Asher Dewhurst
amwell@icrhealthcare.com

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
       
  September 30,
2026		  December 31,
2025		 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $180,786  $182,328 
Restricted cash  795    
Accounts receivable ($0 and $955, from related parties and net of allowances of $11,600 and $9,463, respectively)  54,486   49,693 
Inventories  889   1,187 
Deferred contract acquisition costs  2,672   2,660 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  9,684   10,813 
Total current assets  249,312   246,681 
Restricted cash     795 
Property and equipment, net  150   225 
Intangible assets, net  54,715   66,073 
Operating lease right-of-use asset     3,930 
Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion  3,427   4,459 
Other assets  1,612   1,624 
Total assets $309,216  $323,787 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $3,844  $1,649 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  56,129   45,308 
Operating lease liability, current  2,008   3,632 
Deferred revenue ($1 and $113 from related parties, respectively)  20,730   22,625 
Total current liabilities  82,711   73,214 
Other long-term liabilities  1,062   1,075 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     892 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  277   818 
Total liabilities  84,050   75,999 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and as of December 31, 2025      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 15,490,195 and 14,782,788 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 100,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 1,369,518 shares issued and outstanding; 200,000,000 Class C shares authorized 277,777 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and as of December 31, 2025  172   165 
Additional paid-in capital  2,316,345   2,309,145 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (11,043)  (12,099)
Accumulated deficit  (2,093,803)  (2,061,628)
Total American Well Corporation stockholders’ equity  211,671   235,583 
Non-controlling interest  13,495   12,205 
Total stockholders’ equity  225,166   247,788 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $309,216  $323,787 


AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenue            
($28, $744, $642 and $2,009 from related parties, respectively) $48,991  $56,286  $155,922  $194,017 
Costs and operating expenses:            
Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets  23,032   26,779   74,437   89,496 
Research and development  9,595   18,582   32,326   58,921 
Sales and marketing  7,285   9,078   20,874   34,172 
General and administrative  15,493   21,736   47,095   66,083 
Depreciation and amortization expense  5,240   9,443   19,824   25,467 
Total costs and operating expenses  60,645   85,618   194,556   274,139 
Loss from operations  (11,654)  (29,332)  (38,634)  (80,122)
Interest income and other (expense) income, net  1,465   638   1,161   4,171 
Net gain (loss) on divestiture     (2,000)  7,027   8,713 
Loss before expense from income taxes and loss from equity method investment  (10,189)  (30,694)  (30,446)  (67,238)
Income tax expense  (769)  (1,217)  (438)  (1,060)
Loss from equity method investment           (1,500)
Net loss  (10,958)  (31,911)  (30,884)  (69,798)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest  403   467   1,290   980 
Net loss attributable to American Well Corporation $(11,361) $(32,378) $(32,174) $(70,778)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.67) $(2.00) $(1.91) $(4.44)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  17,059,760   16,214,711   16,805,214   15,928,671 
Net loss $(10,958) $(31,911) $(30,884) $(69,798)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:            
Foreign currency translation  (756)  375   1,056   2,701 
Comprehensive loss  (11,714)  (31,536)  (29,828)  (67,097)
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest  403   467   1,290   980 
Comprehensive loss attributable to American Well Corporation $(12,117) $(32,003) $(31,118) $(68,077)


AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2026  2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(30,884) $(69,798)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Impairment on right of use asset  3,424    
Depreciation and amortization expense  19,837   25,467 
Provisions for credit losses  2,823   151 
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs  1,981   1,962 
Amortization of deferred contract fulfillment costs  197   745 
Inventory provisions  (300)  375 
Net gain on divestiture  (7,027)  (8,713)
Stock-based compensation expense  6,670   17,432 
Loss on equity method investment     1,500 
Deferred income taxes     (29)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (7,630)  9,001 
Inventories  598   660 
Deferred contract acquisition costs  (978)  (1,520)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  922   681 
Other assets  (39)  382 
Accounts payable  2,195   896 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  8,663   (3,313)
Deferred revenue  (2,386)  (24,477)
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,934)  (48,598)
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (23)  (9)
Capitalized software development costs  (8,594)   
Purchases of investments     (1,000)
Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested  7,027   20,400 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (1,590)  19,391 
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan  542   844 
Payments for the purchase of treasury stock  (1)  (3)
Net cash provided by financing activities  541   841 
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  1,441   938 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (1,542)  (27,428)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  183,123   229,111 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $181,581  $201,683 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period:      
Cash and cash equivalents  180,786   200,888 
Restricted cash  795   795 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $181,581  $201,683 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes $1,012  $1,513 
         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, of US GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest income and other income (expense), net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) net gain (loss) on divestiture, (v) stock-based compensation expense and (vi) severance and strategic transformation costs.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.
Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss before benefit from income taxes, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 and the three months ended June 30, 2026:

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months
Ended June
30, 2026
(in thousands)  2026   2025   2026   2025  
Net loss $(10,958) $(31,911) $(30,884) $(69,798) $(9,625)
Add:          
Depreciation and amortization  5,240   9,443   19,824   25,467   7,021 
Interest income and other (expense) income, net  (1,465)  (638)  (1,161)  (4,171)  617 
Net gain (loss) on divestiture(2)     2,000   (7,027)  (8,713)   
Income tax expense (benefit)  769   1,217   438   1,060   (548)
Stock-based compensation  2,333   4,027   6,665   17,375   2,028 
Severance and strategic transformation costs(1)  483   3,193   4,317   9,199   (643)
Adjusted EBITDA $(3,598) $(12,669) $(7,828) $(29,581) $(1,150)


(1)Severance and strategic transformation costs include expenses associated with the termination of employees and expenses (including abandonment of our corporate headquarters) that focus on transforming the strategy of the Company’s sales and growth organization as well as our overall cost structure.

(2)Gain on divestiture is related to the gain recognized on the sale of our APC business.



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