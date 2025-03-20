AMWC 2025: Galderma Pushes the Innovation Frontier With Updates From Its Unparalleled Portfolio Designed to Meet the Needs of the Aesthetic Community

Galderma will present new data from across its portfolio, including findings from the RELAX and EXPRESSION studies on Relfydess ® (RelabotulinumtoxinA) highlighting its rapid onset of action as early as day one and sustained high patient satisfaction beyond six months 1,2

Galderma will host a symposium exploring how aesthetic treatments can address facial changes associated with medication-driven weight loss in addition to a second symposium dedicated to achieving the ideal lips with Restylane ® Kysse™

Kysse™ In total, Galderma will present 11 e-posters, including additional updates on Restylane, and host two symposia, four Masterclass sessions, five Meet-the-Expert sessions, an experiential lounge and an interactive booth, reinforcing its strong leadership position in Injectable Aesthetics

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma (SWX:GALD) will showcase a strong presence at the 23rd Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco from March 27-29, 2025, with two symposia, four Masterclass sessions, 11 research e-posters, and an experiential Galderma lounge alongside its interactive booth (O2, Hall Ravel) featuring five Meet-the-Expert sessions. This extensive program highlights the breadth of Galderma’s leading Injectable Aesthetics portfolio, designed to address the present and future needs of patients and healthcare professionals alike.









“With our extensive presence at AMWC 2025, we have a valuable platform to engage with the aesthetics community while showcasing the broadest portfolio in the industry. Through our data presentations and expert-led sessions, we reaffirm our commitment to being a leading force in advancing the field of Injectable Aesthetics and equipping healthcare professionals with the innovative solutions they need to fulfill the needs of patients, today and tomorrow.” BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D GALDERMA

Expert perspectives on the hottest topics in injectable aesthetics today

Rates of medication-driven weight loss have increased rapidly in recent years and can be associated with alterations in facial aesthetic appearance of variable magnitude.14 In the largest study investigating facial changes in medication-driven weight loss to date, Galderma surveyed more than 1,300 people across five countries.13 Findings from this first-of-its kind study will be presented, showing 93% of those undergoing weight loss treatment noticed some degree of facial changes during their treatment and many patients are considering aesthetic treatments to address these, with biostimulators and dermal fillers being the most frequently considered treatments.13 The Galderma-sponsored “Medication-Driven Weight Loss: The Algorithms” symposium taking place on Thursday, March 27, as well as a dedicated Masterclass session on Friday, March 28, will explore the effects medication-driven weight loss can have on the face and dive into the ways aesthetic procedures can help restore facial volume and structure. The symposium will feature live demonstrations and expert insights from Dr. Luiz Avelar, Dr. Priyanka Chadha, Prof. Sebastian Cotofana, Dr. Sabrina Fabi, Dr. Marcus Morais, and Dr. Andreas Nikolis.

Galderma will also host the “GAIN Experts Dialogue: Defining the Ideal Lips” symposium on Thursday, March 27, featuring expert speakers Prof. Sebastian Cotofana, Dr. Simone Doreian, Dr. Stephanie Lam, Dr. Christoph Martschin, and Dr. Andrei Metelitsa. This session, through insightful debates, cultural and anatomical discussions, and live injection demonstrations, will explore the evolving techniques in aesthetic lip treatments as well as patient standards and preferences for natural looking and feeling results. A Masterclass session will also be held to dive deeper into these techniques on Saturday, March 29.

New data cements the unique ability of Galderma’s products to meet patient needs

Galderma will present new data from the phase IIIb EXPRESSION and RELAX studies, showing Relfydess achieved rapid onset of action and significant aesthetic improvement in frown lines and crow’s feet.1,2 In the EXPRESSION study more than 50% of patients reported visible effects as early as day one and, in the RELAX study, effects were sustained through six months, confirming results seen in the READY trial program and more than a third saw improvement beyond six months in frown lines.1,2 Both studies re-confirmed high patient satisfaction with Relfydess, with 70% of patients in the RELAX study reporting that they preferred treatment with Relfydess versus prior treatments received.1,2 Encore data from a post-hoc analysis of the phase III READY program will show that, regardless of baseline wrinkle severity (moderate/severe), subjects treated with Relfydess achieved high rates of improvement in frown lines and crow’s feet, along with improved well-being, and a sustained effect through six months.15

Galderma will also present new data on Sculptra (PLLA-SCA), the first proven regenerative biostimulator, reinforcing its unique formulation, efficacy, and safety.3-12 New in vivo comparative data will demonstrate its favorable tissue response and slower, controlled product degradation profile at 52 weeks, as well as lower inflammation, compared to PLLA-GA.11 The lower inflammation is consistent with Sculptra’s well-established safety profile.3 Differences in formulation can significantly impact local tissue response and product degradation, affecting potential clinical outcomes such as efficacy and duration.11 An expert consensus also confirms Sculptra’s key role in the regenerative aesthetic field and additional data will show its synergistic effect when paired with Alastin®, underscoring its effect across all three skin layers.12,16

Encore data to be presented on Restylane Shaype™, powered by Galderma’s proprietary NASHA HD™ Technology and approved in Canada and most recently in Brazil, will show that it constitutes a breakthrough innovation in hyaluronic acid fillers as the firmest hyaluronic acid injectable available and displaying the highest G-prime (indicating superior gel strength and firmness) on the market providing a unique bone mimicking effect.17,18 Additional pooled and pivotal phase IV data to be presented will show that Restylane fillers preserve or enhance the natural expressions of 98% of patients while achieving desired aesthetic improvements in attractiveness and youthfulness.19 This naturalness, combined with high patient satisfaction, represents long-lasting aesthetic improvement.19 To date, Restylane is the first and only hyaluronic acid filler to have in vivo data demonstrating its efficacy in restoring and maintaining the naturalness of expression.19-22

These e-posters, along with others presented on Dysport® and Alastin, will reinforce Galderma’s strong dedication to equipping practitioners with the products they need to achieve natural, long-lasting results for their patients.

More details on Galderma’s scientific presentations at AMWC can be found here. Media can watch this video to find out more about facial changes associated with medication-driven weight loss and this video to learn more about the natural looking results of Restylane products.

About Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA)

Pioneered by Galderma, Relfydess is the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with PEARL™ Technology that is designed to preserve molecule integrity.23 PEARL Technology is designed to deliver a highly active, innovative, complex-free molecule, with up to 39% of patients seeing effects from day one and up to 75% of patients maintaining improvements for six months.24-27 Relfydess is optimized for simple volumetric dosing, without reconstitution, to increase ease-of-use and help ensure consistent dose/volume every time.23,28 It was entirely created and manufactured by Galderma to expand its neuromodulator portfolio as part of the broadest Injectable Aesthetics portfolio on the market. Relfydess received a marketing authorization in several markets. RelabotulinumtoxinA is an investigational drug product in the U.S. Authorization conditions may vary internationally.

About the Restylane Portfolio

Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables are Designed Differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.29-32 Our HA is exceptionally pure, making it the closest to the skin’s own.33 Our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose. Restylane unique technologies, NASHA HD™, NASHA® and OBT™ are meaningfully designed to mimic the diverse range of facial structures and skin layers.29-31 With the Highest G’ and Highest flexibility, Restylane can provide from structural support to natural expression to a healthy glow.17,30,33-36 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural looking results.22,29,37

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique PLLA-SCA™ formulation that helps restore the deep, underlying structure of the skin by inducing a foreign body reaction.3,48-10,38-47 Sculptra works to address the underlying causes of facial aging, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.3,41,45-47 Sculptra encourages the remodeling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore facial volume and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.48-51 The results from Sculptra are long-lasting, with optimal correction seen in approximately three months and results lasting up to two years.4,46,7,52

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare, and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

