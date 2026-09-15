Amprion Launches SAAmplify®-αSYN Plus: The First & Only Commercially Available CSF Test to Detect Alpha-Synuclein Profile for Multiple System Atrophy

Amprion to unveil test and new research across six presentations at 2026 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Seoul

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new innovation in the detection of MSA pathology is here.

Amprion, a global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing, today announced the launch of SAAmplify®-αSYN Plus (CSF), the next generation of its alpha-synuclein seed amplification assay (SAA).

The test launch marks an important advancement for multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare and rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disease that can be extremely difficult to diagnose clinically. Available September 15, 2026, SAAmplify-αSYN Plus has an improved ability to detect alpha-synuclein aggregates that exhibit an MSA-like amplification profile.

In its early stages, MSA can closely resemble Parkinson’s disease (PD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and other atypical parkinsonian disorders. The ability to identify an MSA-like alpha-synuclein profile provides physicians with additional biological information to help differentiate conditions that can look very similar clinically.

“MSA is an incredibly aggressive disease, and earlier clarity can mean the world to patients and families navigating it,” said Russ Lebovitz, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Amprion. “From a research perspective, being able to identify and study MSA with greater biological precision is just as important. Because the disease progresses so quickly, researchers have an opportunity to learn more about its biology and progression in a relatively short period of time. Better identification of these patients will strengthen clinical research, improve trial design, and ultimately help move the entire neurodegenerative disease field forward.”

The updated test features an extended run time while maintaining the same reporting turnaround time. In validation, the assay demonstrated 81% sensitivity and 95.2% specificity for detection of the MSA-like amplification profile, while maintaining robust detection of the PD/DLB-like amplification profile.

The launch of SAAmplify-αSYN Plus comes ahead of Amprion’s strong presence at the 2026 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, taking place October 4-8 in Seoul, Korea. Amprion researchers will present four posters and two oral presentations spanning MSA, mixed pathology, Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body pathology, and emerging applications of seed amplification testing.

The Amprion team will be available at Booth 210 to discuss the research and the SAAmplify-αSYN Plus test.

Oral Presentations

October 5 at 12:30 p.m. -- Identification of alpha-synuclein pathology in primary tauopathies by seed amplification assay (Session OPP3)

Identification of alpha-synuclein pathology in primary tauopathies by seed amplification assay (Session OPP3) October 7 at 12:30 p.m. -- Detection of alpha-synuclein seeds in skin samples from PPMI participants (Session OPP11)

Poster Presentations

Identification of alpha-synuclein pathology in dementia with Lewy body participants by seed amplification assay by Carly Farris, Senior Scientist

by Carly Farris, Senior Scientist Identification of alpha-synuclein pathology in idiopathic rapid eye movement sleep disorder participants by seed amplification assay by Carly Farris, Senior Scientist

by Carly Farris, Senior Scientist Longitudinal alpha-synuclein Seed Amplification Assay Analysis of PPMI Participants by Luis Concha, PhD, Director of Research & Development

by Luis Concha, PhD, Director of Research & Development A highly specific skin alpha-synuclein seed amplification assay for screening of synucleinopathies by Yihua Ma, Senior Scientist and Research Associate

The test enhancement comes as demand for Amprion’s seed amplification technology continues to grow globally. Earlier this year, Amprion partnered with Macquarie University to establish clinical alpha-synuclein seed amplification testing in Australia, followed by a licensing collaboration with MLM Medical Labs to support biopharma-sponsored clinical trials across Europe.

For more information about SAAmplify-αSYN Plus or to schedule a meeting with Amprion during the 2026 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, visit ampriondx.com

About SAAmplify-αSYN PLUS

SAAmplify-αSYN Plus (CSF) is Amprion’s next-generation qualitative Laboratory Developed Test designed and validated to detect misfolded alpha-synuclein aggregates in cerebrospinal fluid. The assay provides evidence to aid in the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, and Alzheimer’s disease with Lewy body co-pathology.

About Amprion

Amprion is the global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing, accelerating precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders by helping biopharma partners identify new drug candidates and underlying pathologies. Amprion's intellectual property surrounding seed amplification assay (SAA) methodology extends to research, drug development and commercialization.

lrobinson@cglife.com