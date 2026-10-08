Amneal to Report Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 3, 2026

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), today announced it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, before market open. The Company will host an audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The financial results and live webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.amneal.com. Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking here. To access the call by phone, dial 1 (833) 461-5787 (U.S.) or view a list of toll-free international numbers here. The access code is 304152835. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Amneal was founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, and built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex generic, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering more than 160 million prescriptions annually, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail generics, injectables, and biosimilars. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Anthony DiMeo

VP, Investor Relations

anthony.dimeo@amneal.com