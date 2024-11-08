Amneal Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

‒ Q3 2024 Net Revenue of $702 million; GAAP Net Loss of $0.2 million; Diluted Loss per Share of $0.00 ‒

‒ Adjusted EBITDA of $158 million; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.16 ‒

‒ Affirms 2024 Full Year Guidance ‒

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.





“Q3 was an excellent quarter where we continued to drive strong financial results across our diversified business and we announced three strategic actions to solidify our long-term growth. First, we launched CREXONT® for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Second, we announced our collaboration with Metsera, Inc. to leverage Amneal’s expertise and supply next-generation medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases. Third, we expanded our deep pipeline by in-licensing a new high-value biosimilar. We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to create value for all our key stakeholders,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $702 million, an increase of 13% compared to $620 million in the third quarter of 2023. Generics net revenue increased 9% driven by strong performance of new product launches and biosimilars. Specialty net revenue increased 19% driven by promoted products in neurology and endocrinology, including the recent launches of CREXONT® and ONGENTYS® for Parkinson’s disease. AvKARE net revenue increased 21% driven by growth across its distribution and government label sales channels.

Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $10 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 was $158 million, an increase of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2023, reflective of strong revenue performance and higher gross margins, partially offset by a $20 million research and development milestone payment associated with the Company’s exclusive license of Omalizumab during the third quarter of 2024.

Diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.00 compared to diluted income per share of $0.06 for the third quarter of 2023, as higher interest expense reduced net income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.16 compared to $0.19 for the third quarter of 2023 due to the aforementioned factor.

The Company presents GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) quarterly results. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section for more information. In the tables provided below, GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are presented.

Affirming Previously Announced Increased 2024 Full Year Guidance

Net revenue $2.70 billion - $2.80 billion Adjusted EBITDA (1) $610 million - $630 million Adjusted diluted EPS (2) $0.57 - $0.63 Operating cash flow (3) $280 million - $320 million Capital expenditures $60 million - $70 million

(1) Includes 100% of Adjusted EBITDA from the AvKARE acquisition. (2) Accounts for 35% non-controlling interest in AvKARE. Guidance assumes approximately 320 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the year ending December 31, 2024. (3) Does not contemplate one-time and non-recurring items such as legal settlements and other discrete items.

Amneal’s 2024 estimates are based on management’s current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, the timing of future product launches, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities, and our long-term strategy. The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments, legal settlements, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

Conference Call Information

Amneal will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time today, November 8, 2024, to discuss its results. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. To access the call through a conference line, dial (833) 470-1428 (in the U.S.) with access code 088741. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. For a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this website: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=68226.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events, including with respect to future market conditions, company performance and financial results, operational investments, business prospects, new strategies and growth initiatives, the competitive environment, and other events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully develop, license, acquire and commercialize new products on a timely basis; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products; our revenues are derived from the sales of a limited number of products, a substantial portion of which are through a limited number of customers; the impact of a prolonged business interruption within our supply chain; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our dependence on third-party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; our dependence on information technology systems and infrastructure and the potential for cybersecurity incidents; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled personnel; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; the risk of claims brought against us by third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including U.S. federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to Food and Drug Administration product approval requirements; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; our dependence on third-party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; our potential expansion into additional international markets subjecting us to increased regulatory, economic, social and political uncertainties; our ability to identify, make and integrate acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; the impact of global economic, political or other catastrophic events; our obligations under a tax receivable agreement may be significant; and the high concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock and the fact that we are controlled by the Amneal Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted diluted EPS reflects diluted earnings per share based on adjusted net income (loss), which is net income (loss) adjusted to (A) exclude (i) non-cash interest, (ii) GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition, site closure expenses, and idle facility expenses, (vi) restructuring and other charges, (vii) (credit) charges related to certain legal matters, including interest, net, (viii) asset impairment charges, (ix) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (x) increase in tax receivable agreement liability, (xi) system implementation expense, (xii) other and (xiii) net income attributable to non-controlling interests not associated with our Class B common stock, and (B) include non-GAAP provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was calculated using the weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding of Class A common stock. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was calculated using the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of Class A common stock and assuming all shares of Class B common stock were converted to shares of Class A common stock as of January 1, 2023.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company’s operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company’s operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management’s performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operations and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to any measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited; $ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 702,468 $ 620,040 $ 2,063,439 $ 1,776,626 Cost of goods sold 432,910 387,509 1,305,874 1,145,888 Gross profit 269,558 232,531 757,565 630,738 Selling, general and administrative 118,692 113,006 347,749 320,672 Research and development 61,097 41,375 136,449 117,864 Intellectual property legal development expenses 1,967 886 3,993 3,350 Restructuring and other charges 172 1,043 1,862 1,635 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,030) 3,120 (930) (787) (Credit) charges related to legal matters, net (149) (2,620) 94,909 (1,039) Other operating expense (income) — 73 — (1,138) Operating income 88,809 75,648 173,533 190,181 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (65,511) (50,909) (196,933) (151,081) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 2,274 (2,939) 815 (617) Increase in tax receivable agreement liability (11,327) (677) (26,719) (1,908) Other income, net 1,178 1,834 9,610 6,616 Total other expense, net (73,386) (52,691) (213,227) (146,990) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,423 22,957 (39,694) 43,191 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,666 (2,076) 13,440 (1,431) Net income (loss) 11,757 25,033 (53,134) 44,622 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (11,913) (15,351) (32,671) (29,966) Net (loss) income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ (156) $ 9,682 $ (85,805) $ 14,656 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Amneal

Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Class A common stockholders: Basic $ (—) $ 0.06 $ (0.28) $ 0.10 Diluted $ (—) $ 0.06 $ (0.28) $ 0.09 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1): Basic 309,647 154,219 308,685 153,363 Diluted 309,647 159,691 308,685 156,284

(1) Following the implementation of the previously disclosed reorganization on November 7, 2023, all outstanding shares of Old PubCo Class A Common Stock and Old PubCo Class B Common Stock were exchanged for an equivalent number of shares of Class A common stock of the Company. Refer to Note 1. Nature of Operations and Note 8. (Loss) Earnings per Share to the consolidated financial statements in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited; $ in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,006 $ 91,542 Restricted cash 4,339 7,565 Trade accounts receivable, net 748,055 613,732 Inventories 596,359 581,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,956 82,685 Related party receivables 8,579 955 Total current assets 1,513,294 1,377,863 Property, plant and equipment, net 431,020 447,574 Goodwill 598,324 598,629 Intangible assets, net 780,189 890,423 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,872 30,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 11,473 12,954 Financing lease right-of-use assets 57,532 59,280 Other assets 36,274 55,517 Total assets $ 3,460,978 $ 3,472,569 Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficiency) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 671,085 $ 534,662 Current portion of liabilities for legal matters 30,181 76,988 Revolving credit facility 140,000 179,000 Current portion of long-term debt, net 224,692 34,125 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,702 9,207 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - related party 3,327 2,825 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 3,300 2,467 Related party payables - short term 12,922 7,321 Total current liabilities 1,095,209 846,595 Long-term debt, net 2,169,607 2,386,004 Note payable - related party — 41,447 Operating lease liabilities 26,210 24,095 Operating lease liabilities - related party 10,265 12,787 Financing lease liabilities 57,558 58,566 Related party payables - long term 26,186 11,776 Liabilities for legal matters - long term 85,479 316 Other long-term liabilities 24,144 29,679 Total long-term liabilities 2,399,449 2,564,670 Redeemable non-controlling interests 59,887 41,293 Total stockholders’ (deficiency) equity (93,567) 20,011 Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficiency) equity $ 3,460,978 $ 3,472,569

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited; $ in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (53,134) $ 44,622 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 170,061 172,467 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (754) 1,563 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 2,662 6,884 Intangible asset impairment charges 920 2,036 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (930) (787) Stock-based compensation 20,558 20,848 Inventory provision 63,611 56,637 Other operating charges and credits, net (50) 6,370 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (134,031) 49,055 Inventories (78,545) (103,092) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (2,082) 24,810 Related party receivables (483) (1,131) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 168,879 (74,685) Related party payables 20,339 4,157 Net cash provided by operating activities 177,021 209,754 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (36,769) (33,351) Acquisition of intangible assets (14,050) (2,488) Deposits for future acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,107) (1,658) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary 4,989 — Net cash used in investing activities (46,937) (37,497) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of deferred financing and refinancing costs — (542) Payments of principal on debt, revolving credit facilities, financing leases and other (133,383) (151,510) Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 48,000 110,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,003 408 Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit vesting (7,565) (2,222) Tax distributions to non-controlling interests (14,442) (67,875) Payment of principal on notes payable - related party (44,200) — Net cash used in financing activities (150,587) (111,741) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (259) (136) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (20,762) 60,380 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 99,107 35,227 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 78,345 $ 95,607 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 74,006 $ 86,929 Restricted cash - end of period 4,339 8,678 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 78,345 $ 95,607

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited, $ in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 11,757 $ 25,033 $ (53,134) $ 44,622 Adjusted to add: Interest expense, net 65,511 50,909 196,933 151,081 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,666 (2,076) 13,440 (1,431) Depreciation and amortization 58,961 57,206 170,061 172,467 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 139,895 $ 131,072 $ 327,300 $ 366,739 Adjusted to add (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 7,112 6,691 20,343 20,848 Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses (1) 551 1,551 1,574 5,831 Restructuring and other charges 172 1,043 1,773 1,536 (Credit) charges related to legal matters, net (2) (149) 2,880 94,909 8,961 Asset impairment charges 181 808 1,196 2,879 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,274) 2,939 (815) 617 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,030) 3,120 (930) (787) Increase in tax receivable agreement liability 11,327 677 26,719 1,908 System implementation expense (3) 257 2,016 2,029 4,429 Other 1,581 1,001 (1,913) 3,105 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 157,623 $ 153,798 $ 472,185 $ 416,066

