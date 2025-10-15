American Medical Association Grants Levee Medical Category III CPT Code for Placement of Voro® Urologic Scaffold

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levee Medical®, a medical device company focused on improving outcomes for prostate cancer surgery patients, today announced that the American Medical Association's (AMA) CPT Editorial Panel has approved a Category III CPT add-on code applicable to the placement of the Voro® Urologic Scaffold when performed in conjunction with a radical prostatectomy procedure for patients with prostate cancer. The new CPT code is expected to become effective on July 1, 2026, and represents an initial step to obtaining reimbursement for the Voro Urologic Scaffold placement procedure.

"Obtaining a unique Category III CPT code which describes the Voro procedure will allow CMS and private payers to track physician utilization with the future goal of expeditiously transitioning to a Category I CPT code," stated Dr. Jeffrey Dann, Past Chairman of the AUA Coding and Reimbursement Committee and former CPT Editorial Panel Advisor.

CPT codes are used by public and private health insurance programs and offer physicians and healthcare providers a means to identify medical services and procedures for reimbursement. Category III CPT codes are temporary codes assigned to new procedures associated with emerging technologies and services.

"The AMA's creation of Category III CPT code for the placement of the Voro Urologic Scaffold is an important step forward in validating our technology and paving the way for reimbursement," said Adam Irving, CEO of Levee Medical. "The new code, backed by leading medical societies that treat prostate cancer, underscores the need for improved options to prevent and manage stress urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy."

The Voro Urologic Scaffold is an innovative, bioabsorbable device designed to support the bladder neck and preserve urethral length; two anatomical factors associated with return to continence following prostate surgery. The Voro Scaffold is currently being evaluated in the ARID II (A Pivotal Study of VoRo UrologIc ScaffolD for the Treatment of Post Prostatectomy Stress Urinary Incontinence) clinical trial following receipt of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ARID II trial is a multicenter, single blind, randomized controlled study designed to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the Voro Scaffold in adult men undergoing robotic assisted radical prostatectomy as compared to control arm.

About Levee Medical

Levee Medical is committed to designing solutions that aim to reduce complications associated with surgical treatment for prostate cancer. The Voro Urologic Scaffold is the first product Levee plans to bring to market. This device is limited to investigational use and is not approved for commercial use in the U.S. or in any country.

For more information, please visit www.leveemedical.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-medical-association-grants-levee-medical-category-iii-cpt-code-for-placement-of-voro-urologic-scaffold-302582735.html

SOURCE Levee Medical