American Lung Association Puts a Spotlight on Clinical Trials and How They Can Offer Hope to People Living With Lung Cancer

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to rapidly advancing research driven by clinical trials, more people have access to new treatments and are surviving lung cancer than ever before. However, while clinical trials may offer patients lifesaving therapies and contribute to the development of more effective treatments, awareness of their importance and availability as a treatment option remains low. That's why the American Lung Association is expanding its work through the Awareness, Trust and Action campaign to raise awareness of clinical trials, address misconceptions and mistrust, and empower individuals to take action by speaking with their doctors to learn more.

"Clinical trials provide the most promising way to improve treatment outcomes and continue advancements in lung cancer care and survivorship. Afterall, every available lung cancer treatment started in a clinical trial," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "We're encouraging people living with lung cancer and their caregivers to speak with their healthcare provider about all of their treatment options and whether a clinical trial might be right for them."

While lung cancer affects people from all communities, not everyone has benefited equally from advances in research and treatment. According to the American Lung Association's "State of Lung Cancer” report, Black individuals with lung cancer are less likely to be diagnosed early and less likely to survive five years compared with White individuals, while Hispanic and Latino individuals are less likely to be diagnosed early and more likely to go without treatment. Although Black and Hispanic and Latino individuals comprise a substantial share of the U.S. population, participation in clinical trials has historically not reflected the diversity of the populations most affected by high cancer burden, contributing to ongoing concerns about the generalizability of research findings.

Increasing representation in clinical trials helps ensure research reflects the diversity of people affected by lung cancer and supports the development of new treatment options that can benefit everyone who may be eligible. This year's campaign will feature trusted physician voices and health equity advocates, Italo M. Brown, MD, MPH, and Leslie Gonzalez, DO, MS, who are partnering with the Lung Association to address common misconceptions and raise awareness about the importance of representation in clinical trials.

"Every lung cancer treatment we have today exists because someone chose to participate in a clinical trial," said Dr. Gonzalez. "Clinical trials are not just a last resort; they may be part of your treatment options. Only about 1% of people in lung cancer clinical trials identify as Hispanic. 1%. That matters because if we aren't represented in research, we lose opportunities to know how treatments work for us. We need a seat at the table, too."

Clinical trials are highly monitored studies that can test how well new medical approaches work in people, such as new ways to prevent, screen for, diagnose or treat a disease. Every participant in a clinical trial receives high-quality cancer care. Sometimes the most appropriate treatment option for someone with lung cancer is through a clinical trial. Additionally, by participating in a clinical trial, people are contributing to cancer research that may save someone's life in the future.

"Every person who participates in a clinical trial helps move research forward and brings us one step closer to better outcomes for all communities affected by lung cancer," said Wimmer.

Support for the campaign was provided by Genentech and Roche.

Learn more about lung cancer clinical trials here.

About the American Lung Association



The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events or donate today at Lung.org/donate.

CONTACT:



Jill Dale | American Lung Association



P: 312-940-7001 M: 720-438-8289 E: Jill.Dale@Lung.org

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SOURCE American Lung Association