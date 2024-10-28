Ambulatory Surgical Center Market to Reach USD 128.28 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ambulatory surgical center market size was valued at USD 96.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to be surpass around USD 128.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives ambulatory surgical center market growth. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries also drives market growth. This is due to its lower procedure costs compared to inpatient hospital setting.

Market Trends

Shift towards value-based reimbursement is a key trend driving market growth. Value-based reimbursement aims to link payments directly to quality of care provided by healthcare providers.

Another key trend supporting market growth is convenience and lower risk of hospital acquired infections.

Growing preference for ambulatory birthing centers is also one of the emerging trends in the market.

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $96.19 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $128.28 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Center Type, By Modality, By Services, By Specialty Area Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing burden of chronic diseases • Rise in strategic activities Restraints & Challenges • Disappearance of out-of-network reimbursement

Market Opportunities

Single specialty centers segment is expected to dominate ambulatory surgical center market. This is due to specialized infrastructure and equipment. These centers focus on performing procedures related to ophthalmology, orthopaedics, and gastroenterology. Moreover, physicians prefer developing their own single specialty centers to ensure continuity of patient treatment.

Hospital-based ambulatory surgical centers are owned and operated by hospitals. They represent a significant portion of the overall market. They perform low risk outpatient surgeries and expand their service offerings. This helps hospitals to generate additional revenue and provide an alternative to costly inpatient care.

Key Market Takeaways

The global ambulatory surgical center market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This is owing to the rising demand for cost-effective outpatient surgeries and procedures.

On the basis of center type, single specialty centers segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to specialized infrastructure tailored for high quality care in a specific specialty.

On the basis of specialty area, gastroenterology segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This is due to high volume of gastrointestinal procedures performed on an outpatient basis.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to advanced ambulatory infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies.

Competitor Insights

- AmSurg Corp.,

- HCA Holdings

- Tenet Healthcare

- Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.

- Surgery Partners

- Ambulatory Surgical Center of America

- Healthway Medical Group

- Community Health Systems, Inc.

- Vision Group Holdings

Ambulatory Surgical Center Industry News

In February 2022, Emu Health and NYU Langone Orthopedics collaborated to launch new outpatient joint replacement programme.

In January 2022, ValueHealth LLC and Penn State Health engaged into a joint venture. The joint venture aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Center Type:

Single Specialty Centers



Multispecialty Centers

By Modality:

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center



Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Services:

Diagnostic Services



Surgical Services

By Specialty Area:

Gastroenterology



Ophthalmology



Orthopedics



Pain/Neurology



Urology



Dermatology



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

