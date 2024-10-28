Ambulatory Surgical Center Market to Reach USD 128.28 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives ambulatory surgical center market growth. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries also drives market growth. This is due to its lower procedure costs compared to inpatient hospital setting.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3312
Market Trends
Shift towards value-based reimbursement is a key trend driving market growth. Value-based reimbursement aims to link payments directly to quality of care provided by healthcare providers.
Another key trend supporting market growth is convenience and lower risk of hospital acquired infections.
Growing preference for ambulatory birthing centers is also one of the emerging trends in the market.
Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2023
|
$96.19 billion
|
Estimated Value by 2030
|
$128.28 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%
|
Historical Data
|
2017–2021
|
Forecast Period
|
2023–2030
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Center Type, By Modality, By Services, By Specialty Area
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Growth Drivers
|
• Increasing burden of chronic diseases
• Rise in strategic activities
|
Restraints & Challenges
|
• Disappearance of out-of-network reimbursement
Market Opportunities
Single specialty centers segment is expected to dominate ambulatory surgical center market. This is due to specialized infrastructure and equipment. These centers focus on performing procedures related to ophthalmology, orthopaedics, and gastroenterology. Moreover, physicians prefer developing their own single specialty centers to ensure continuity of patient treatment.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3312
Hospital-based ambulatory surgical centers are owned and operated by hospitals. They represent a significant portion of the overall market. They perform low risk outpatient surgeries and expand their service offerings. This helps hospitals to generate additional revenue and provide an alternative to costly inpatient care.
Key Market Takeaways
The global ambulatory surgical center market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This is owing to the rising demand for cost-effective outpatient surgeries and procedures.
On the basis of center type, single specialty centers segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to specialized infrastructure tailored for high quality care in a specific specialty.
On the basis of specialty area, gastroenterology segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This is due to high volume of gastrointestinal procedures performed on an outpatient basis.
North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to advanced ambulatory infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies.
Competitor Insights
- AmSurg Corp.,
- HCA Holdings
- Tenet Healthcare
- Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.
- Surgery Partners
- Ambulatory Surgical Center of America
- Healthway Medical Group
- Community Health Systems, Inc.
- Vision Group Holdings
Ambulatory Surgical Center Industry News
In February 2022, Emu Health and NYU Langone Orthopedics collaborated to launch new outpatient joint replacement programme.
In January 2022, ValueHealth LLC and Penn State Health engaged into a joint venture. The joint venture aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.
Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3312
Detailed Segmentation:
By Center Type:
- Single Specialty Centers
- Multispecialty Centers
By Modality:
- Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center
By Services:
- Diagnostic Services
- Surgical Services
By Specialty Area:
- Gastroenterology
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedics
- Pain/Neurology
- Urology
- Dermatology
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-650-918-5898
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com