AlzeCure Publishes its Year-End Report for January - December 2025

"We had a positive and active fourth quarter of 2025. During the quarter, our focus was on preparing the Phase II study in Alzheimer's patients with NeuroRestore ACD856, for which we were awarded a grant of EUR 2.5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC). The first disbursement of the grant was made in early December. During the quarter, we also worked on preparations for a potential registrational study for the pain project Painless ACD440, for which we received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in February 2026. We have continued to actively participate in business development congresses and to publish new data for several of our projects at world-leading scientific conferences."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for October - December, 2025, Group

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -17,742 thousand (-9,354).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.15 (-0.11).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -8,579 thousand (SEK -7,305).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 59,043 thousand (39,253).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 50,336 thousand (31,498).

Financial information for January - December, 2025, Group

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -47,654 thousand (-35,348).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.47 (-0.46).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -34,591 thousand (SEK -34,227).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 59,043 thousand (39,253).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 50,336 thousand (31,498).

No dividend is proposed.

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) acquired a newly formed subsidiary at the end of September 2025, which is currently dormant, to prepare the Group structure for any potential future needs. No operations have been conducted in the subsidiary; all business activities are carried out by the parent company, AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ).

Significant events during the period October - December, 2025

The company received the first disbursement of the EU grant for the Phase II clinical trial with NeuroRestore ACD856 for Alzheimer's disease.

Significant events during the period January - September, 2025

The company announced on February 17 that it has been awarded an EU grant for a Phase II clinical trial of NeuroRestore ACD856 for Alzheimer's disease.

In February, the company published a new scientific article demonstrating the unique mechanism of action behind Alzstatin, which is being developed for Alzheimer's disease.

In early April, the company presented new preclinical data for the lead drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856 at the international Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD) conference in Vienna.

A new scientific article in Nature implicates NeuroRestore ACD856 as a potential treatment for obesity.

On April 9, the company announced that its Annual General Meeting would convene on May 14, 2025.

The company received a positive guidance response from the FDA in May regarding phase II/III studies with ACD440 in a rare disease.

In June, the company announced that its Board of Directors has resolved on a new share issue of approximately SEK 48.5 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders. In order to enable an additional capital raise, the Board may also resolve to exercise an over-allotment option of up to approximately SEK 10 million (the "Over-Allotment Option"). This proposal was subsequently approved at an extraordinary general meeting on July 2.

On July 2, an extraordinary general meeting approved the decision on the new share issue.

On July 4, an information document regarding the Rights Issue was published, amended on July 7.

On July 15, the pain project ACD440 was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US by the FDA.

On July 24, the outcome of the Rights Issue was presented. The issue was oversubscribed to 212%, and the company resolved on a directed share issue according to the previous resolution, including the overallotment option of SEK 10 million. Proceeds amounted to SEK 58.5 million before issue expenses, which were approximately SEK 4.0 million.

At the end of July, the company published a new scientific article presenting the results from the Phase IIa clinical trial with ACD440 in patients with chronic peripheral neuropathic pain.

In August, Cecilia Wadell was appointed as the new Head of Development.

In September, results for TrkA-NAM ACD137 and ACD440 were presented at the NeuPSIG pain conference in Berlin.

Significant events after the end of the period

In February 2026, the pain project ACD440 was granted Orphan Drug Designation in Europe by the EMA.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure ® is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA for the rare disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

