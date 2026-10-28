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Press Releases

Alvotech to Report Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period to September 30, 2026

October 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (October 28, 2026) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB) (the “Company”), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after the U.S. market close.

The Company will also host a webcast with a live Q&A on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT, 14:00 CET).

Slides and other materials will be made available on alvotech.com/financials before the earnings call.

For further information, contact:

Media
Benedikt Stefansson
Sarah MacLeod
alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors
Dr. Balaji V Prasad
Benedikt Stefansson
Mikaela Vilchez
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech
Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China and other Asian countries, and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com.

For more information, please visit our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


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