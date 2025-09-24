Alvogen Announces Sale to Lotus, Creating a Leading International Specialized Generics Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvogen Pharma US, Inc. ("Alvogen"), a privately owned US-based pharmaceutical company, today announced a definitive agreement by its shareholders to sell its parent company to Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Lotus", TWSE: 1795). Under the terms of the agreement, Alvogen will become a controlled subsidiary of Lotus, subject to customary closing conditions.

The agreement builds upon the existing long-standing collaboration between Alvogen and Lotus including several highly successful co-developed product launches, and gives Lotus access to a U.S. platform including a dedicated salesforce, in-house manufacturing at Alvogen's Norwich, New York facility, and a complementary R&D pipeline.

"This acquisition represents a culmination of Alvogen's operational excellence and targeted portfolio aimed at sustainable growth. Joining Lotus positions Alvogen for its next stage of expansion into multiple segments. With Lotus' global partnerships and APAC distribution, we expect to extend the reach of our specialized generics and brands while maintaining our commitment to quality and reliable supply from our Norwich facility," said Lisa Graver, Chief Executive Officer, Alvogen.

Robert Wessman, Chairman of Alvogen and Lotus, added: "We are excited to combine Alvogen with Lotus Pharmaceutical. This acquisition represents a natural evolution of our long-standing partnership and provides our specialty portfolio and dedicated team with a broader platform for growth and impact. Importantly, this deal is also a testament to Lotus' proven strategy — growing our presence in core areas in APAC and US, developing new opportunities through B2B and M&A, and bolstering our specialty pipeline. With this consistent vision, we will continue building a sustainable growth path and delivering value for patients and stakeholders globally."

Advisors

Jefferies LLC and Rothschild & Co acted as joint financial advisors to Alvogen on this transaction, and White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor.

About Alvogen

Alvogen is a privately-owned company focused on developing, in-licensing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products. Alvogen is growing its portfolio of complex, high value products including inhalation, long acting injectables, peptides and strategic 505(b)(2) brand products. Presently, Alvogen has over 30 products currently on market and extensive R&D capabilities fueling its growing pipeline. Alvogen maintains dedicated manufacturing facility in the United States, with significant capacity to expand.

About Lotus

Founded in 1966, Lotus (1795: TT) is an international pharmaceutical company with a global presence, focused on commercializing both novel and generic pharmaceuticals to provide patients with better, safer, and more accessible medicines. The company boasts a best-in-class R&D and manufacturing platform in Asia, certified by leading regulatory authorities around the world, including the US FDA, EU EMA, Japan PMDA, China FDA, and Brazil ANVISA. Lotus has established partnerships in nearly every major global market, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and Brazil. The company is currently developing and registering over 100 strategically selected pharmaceutical projects across Asia and the U.S., with more than 250 commercial products. Lotus invests in a diversified portfolio, consisting of high-barrier oncology, complex generics, 505(b)2, NCEs, and biosimilars, through both internal R&D investments and licensing-in partnerships to strengthen its portfolio competitiveness.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alvogen-announces-sale-to-lotus-creating-a-leading-international-specialized-generics-platform-302564869.html

SOURCE Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.