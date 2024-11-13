AltruBio to Participate in the Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel immune checkpoint enhancers to address the unmet need in immunological and inflammatory diseases, with a current focus on ulcerative colitis (UC), today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 19-21, 2024

Location: London, UK

One-on-one investor meetings

Please contact your Jefferies representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Presenter: Dr. Judy Chou, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltruBio

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 3:50 p.m. EST - 4:10 p.m. EST

Location: New York, NY

AltruBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies leveraging immune checkpoint agonism to address unmet medical needs in immunological and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, ALTB-268, acts as an immune checkpoint enhancer (ICE), designed to activate natural pathways that downregulate a chronically overactivated immune system to restore balance. ALTB-268 operates through a unique mechanism of action, targeting PSGL-1, a key immune checkpoint regulator. It preferentially targets and downregulates chronically activated late-stage effector T cells, leading to their exhaustion and/or apoptosis. Currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis, ALTB-268 holds the potential to be a pipeline in a product to address a range of inflammatory diseases, which AltruBio plans to explore in upcoming Phase 2 trials. Led by an expert team with successful track records in drug development and commercialization in immunology, AltruBio is dedicated to delivering safer, more effective, and durable biologic treatments to improve the lives of patients.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company’s ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

