Alto Neuroscience Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ANRO #PrecisionPsychiatry--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and highlighted recent progress across its pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates.

“We have had an exciting past few months marked by a promising addition to our pipeline with ALTO-207 and encouraging clinical data that provide further validation of our biomarker-driven approach to drug development,” said Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Alto Neuroscience. “The robust clinical effects of pramipexole observed in the PAX-D study give us strong conviction in the therapeutic potential of ALTO-207 to become a meaningful option for patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD), and we look forward to initiating a potentially pivotal Phase 2b trial by mid-2026. We continued our diligent execution across our pipeline to enroll high-quality subjects and are looking forward to the upcoming clinical study readouts.”

Dr. Etkin continued, “The recent data from our exploratory study of ALTO-203 highlights our ability to better guide indication selection and trial design through our use of biomarkers, which we believe will drive better patient outcomes. Recent clinical readouts in cognitive impairment in schizophrenia (CIAS) further our view that this is an area of incredible unmet need. To our knowledge, ALTO-101, which previously demonstrated pro-cognitive effects, now represents the most advanced therapeutic candidate in a space with no currently approved treatments. We look forward to completing the ongoing study this year to further guide its development.”

Pipeline Highlights

ALTO-207: Acquired novel combination product with robust clinical validation; Phase 2b trial, designed to be a potentially pivotal study, in patients with treatment resistant depression expected to initiate by mid-2026.

ALTO-207 is a fixed-dose combination of pramipexole, a dopamine D3-preferring D3/D2 agonist, approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with demonstrated antidepressant effect, and ondansetron, an antiemetic, selective 5-HT3 receptor antagonist. As a fixed-dose combination, ALTO-207 is designed to enable rapid titration and higher dosing by mitigating the dose-limiting adverse events typically experienced with pramipexole. ALTO-207 is being developed to address the significant unmet need for patients with TRD. The planned Phase 2b trial of ALTO-207, designed to be a potentially pivotal study, is expected to initiate by mid-2026.

In May 2025, the Company acquired from Chase Therapeutics Corporation (Chase) a portfolio of potentially best-in-class dopamine agonist combination product candidates, including ALTO-207, formerly known as CTC-501. The link to the conference call replay is accessible on the Company’s website and here Prior to the acquisition by Alto, Chase completed a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating CTC-501 in 32 patients with depression. The primary endpoint was achieved in the study. Patients randomized to receive CTC-501 reached a mean dose of 4.1mg per day, with 67% of patients achieving the highest allowable dose of 5mg/day. CTC-501 was generally well tolerated in the maintenance period of the study. The clinical efficacy measures were evaluated as secondary endpoints and across measures CTC-501 demonstrated large, clinically meaningful effects. CTC-501 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements from baseline compared to placebo on depression symptoms as measured by the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale, or MADRS (LSM Δ vs. placebo at Week 8 = -8.2, p=0.025, Cohen’s d=1.1). CTC-501 also demonstrated a significantly greater improvement compared to placebo on the Clinician Global Impression Scale of Severity, or CGI-S (LSM Δ vs. placebo at Week 8 = -0.76, p=0.04, Cohen’s d=1.0).

The acquisition of ALTO-207 was prompted by Alto’s novel insights on dopamine biomarkers in TRD patients and the robust antidepressant effects of pramipexole exhibited in the PAX-D study conducted by the University of Oxford. Results, which were recently published in The Lancet Psychiatry, showed pramipexole augmentation of antidepressant treatment, at a target dose of 2.5mg, demonstrated a large (Cohen’s d =0.87) reduction in symptoms relative to placebo at 12 weeks, but was associated with a high rate of adverse effects. The link to the online publication can be found here The Company plans to collaborate with the National Health Service network, including PAX-D clinical sites for the planned Phase 2b trial of ALTO-207.

ALTO-101: Enrollment is ongoing in Phase 2 POC CIAS trial; topline data expected in the second half of 2025.

ALTO-101, a brain-penetrant PDE4 inhibitor designed as a novel transdermal formulation, is being developed for the treatment of CIAS. The novel formulation is designed to retain the desired brain effects shown with the oral formulation while avoiding the tolerability challenges and adverse effects known to be associated with PDE4 inhibitors.

Enrollment remains ongoing in the Phase 2 POC trial in CIAS, with topline data expected in the second half of 2025. The Phase 2 POC trial consists of a dose-escalating treatment with ALTO-101 and is designed to enroll approximately 70 adult participants with schizophrenia between the ages of 21 and 55.

The primary outcome in the study is the effect of ALTO-101 on theta band activity, the EEG measure shown to be most clearly associated with CIAS in replicated analyses of large schizophrenia datasets. Objective cognitive performance is also being evaluated.

ALTO-300: Enrollment ongoing in Phase 2b adjunctive major depressive disorder trial; data expected in mid-2026.

ALTO-300, also known as agomelatine, is an oral, small molecule designed to act as a melatonin agonist and 5-HT2C antagonist, and is being developed at 25mg as an adjunctive treatment in the United States for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), characterized by an EEG biomarker. Agomelatine is an approved antidepressant medication in Europe and Australia, at both 25mg and 50mg, but has not been approved in the United States. In comparison to the 50mg dose of agomelatine, the 25mg dose has been shown to have equivalent antidepressant efficacy and has not been associated with reversible, low liver enzyme elevations observed with the 50mg dose.

Topline data from the double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2b trial is expected in mid-2026. The Company expects to enroll approximately 200 biomarker positive patients for the final analysis sample.

In the ongoing Phase 2b trial, patients who have had an inadequate response to their current antidepressant are randomized to receive either 25mg of ALTO-300 or placebo over a six-week treatment period. The study medication is being taken in addition to a patient’s background antidepressant. The primary outcome is the change from baseline in MADRS score in patients with the EEG biomarker.

In May 2025, the Company presented The most common adverse event observed in the completed Phase 2a trial of ALTO-300 was headache. Additionally, the Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials have involved monitoring for elevated liver enzymes (≥ 3 times the upper limit of normal), with the Phase 2b trial including a stopping rule for elevated liver enzymes. No liver function test (LFT) elevations ≥ 3 times the upper limit of normal were observed in the Company’s 239-patient completed Phase 2a trial, and no patients have been stopped in the ongoing Phase 2b trial due to liver enzyme elevation, which remains blinded. The ALTO-300 biomarker signal likely reflects increased neural noise due to elevated 5-HT2C tone and reduced dopaminergic activity. Increasing 5-HT2C activity in a preclinical rodent model or directly depleting dopamine in a healthy human volunteer study—both the opposite mechanistic effect of ALTO-300—resulted in greater EEG irregularity, consistent with a biomarker positive profile. These data reinforce the direct link between ALTO-300 and the EEG biomarker used to identify MDD patients who are more likely to be responders to treatment.



ALTO-100: Enrollment ongoing in Phase 2b bipolar depression trial; data expected in the second half of 2026.

ALTO-100, a first-in-class, oral small molecule believed to work through enhancing neuroplasticity, is in development for the treatment of bipolar depression (BPD) in patients characterized by a cognitive biomarker.

Enrollment in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial remains ongoing with topline data expected in the second half of 2026. The Company expects to enroll approximately 200 patients with BPD. Patients will be evaluated over a six-week treatment period and the primary endpoint is the change from baseline on the MADRS in the patient population characterized by a cognitive biomarker. The completed Phase 2b trial evaluating ALTO-100 as a treatment for MDD demonstrated a clinically meaningful signal in the adjunctive subgroup and evidence of biomarker enrichment in the compliant subset of patients. These data support the ongoing Phase 2b trial of ALTO-100 as an adjunctive treatment in BPD.



ALTO-203: Reported topline results from Phase 2 POC MDD trial.

ALTO-203 is a novel, oral small molecule designed to uniquely act as a histamine H3 inverse agonist, designed to modulate circuits underlying cognition, wakefulness, and alertness.

In June 2025, the Company announced the identification of a patient selection biomarker and positive pharmacodynamic results from its exploratory Phase 2 POC trial of ALTO-203 in MDD patients with elevated levels of anhedonia. The findings in the study replicated results from the Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, where ALTO-203 treatment led to improvements in sustained attention and reductions in the EEG theta/beta ratio. Baseline EEG theta/beta ratio predicted attentional benefits of ALTO-203 in both the Phase 1 study and Phase 2 POC trial. Alto plans to report additional results from this exploratory study at a future medical meeting and expects to determine the next development steps for ALTO-203 following the complete analysis of the data set.



Corporate Updates

In August 2025, the Company appointed to its Board of Directors, Raymond Sanchez, M.D., a highly accomplished executive with a strong background in medicine and over 20 years of strategic experience in the life sciences industries. With the addition of Ray, Alto’s Board has increased to six members.

Upcoming Milestones and Events

Near-Term Expected Milestones

2H 2025 — ALTO-101 Phase 2 POC CIAS trial topline data

Mid-2026 — ALTO-300 Phase 2b MDD trial topline data

Mid-2026 — ALTO-207 Phase 2b TRD trial initiation

2H 2026 — ALTO-100 Phase 2b BPD trial topline data

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2025 the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $148.1 million, compared to approximately $168.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of December 31, 2024.

The Company expects its cash balance to support planned operations into 2028.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $13.1 million, as compared to $13.2 million for the same period in 2024.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $5.6 million, as compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2024.

Net Loss: The Company incurred a net loss of $17.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $16.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in bipolar depression, major depressive disorder, treatment resistant depression, and schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

ALTO NEUROSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 13,124 $ 13,184 $ 23,098 $ 23,136 General and administrative 5,558 5,157 11,260 9,591 Total operating expenses 18,682 18,341 34,358 32,727 Loss from operations (18,682 ) (18,341 ) (34,358 ) (32,727 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,683 2,658 3,510 4,216 Interest expense (646 ) (347 ) (1,244 ) (693 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (681 ) — Other, net (61 ) — (102 ) (243 ) Total other income, net 976 2,311 1,483 3,280 Net loss $ (17,706 ) $ (16,030 ) $ (32,875 ) $ (29,447 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in fair value attributable to instrument specific credit risk 22 — 156 — Foreign currency translation (5 ) (5 ) (24 ) (10 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 17 (5 ) 132 (10 ) Comprehensive loss $ (17,689 ) $ (16,035 ) $ (32,743 ) $ (29,457 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,072 26,913 27,061 22,312

ALTO NEUROSCIENCE, INC. Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 148,085 $ 168,729 Total assets 157,877 177,542 Total liabilities 34,465 26,082 Accumulated deficit (171,271 ) (138,396 )

