Alto Neuroscience Promotes Nick Smith to President and Chief Financial Officer

Expanded role reflects leadership across finance, corporate strategy, and business development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$anro #cns--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the promotion of Nick Smith to president and chief financial officer, effective August 26, 2026.

Mr. Smith will continue to lead Alto’s finance function and oversee corporate strategy and business development, reporting to Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., Alto’s founder, chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors.

Mr. Smith joined Alto in 2021 as chief business officer and has served as chief financial officer since 2022. During his tenure, he has led Alto’s corporate development and capital strategy, including the company’s initial public offering, the acquisition of ALTO-207 in May 2025 and subsequent financings supporting the program’s development.

“Nick has been an exceptional partner in building Alto and has played a central role in the strategic and financial actions that have positioned the company for its next stage,” said Dr. Etkin. “This promotion recognizes the breadth of his leadership and formalizes the role he already plays as we advance ALTO-207 and the broader pipeline.”

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto's Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto's clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder, bipolar depression, schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Alto’s advancement of its clinical development programs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Alto’s most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Alto expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

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