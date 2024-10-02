SUBSCRIBE
Altimmune to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Conference

October 2, 2024 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Vipin Garg, Ph.D., and Chief Medical Officer, Scott Harris, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Conference:

Conference:H.C. Wainwright 8thAnnual MASH Virtual Conference
Presenters:Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date/Time:Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. EDT

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Vipin Garg
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com

