Altimmune to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Vipin Garg, Ph.D., and Chief Medical Officer, Scott Harris, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Conference:
|Conference:
|H.C. Wainwright 8thAnnual MASH Virtual Conference
|Presenters:
|Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
|Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
|Date/Time:
|Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. EDT
The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Company Contact:
Vipin Garg
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com
Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com
Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com
Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com
