Altimmune to Participate in the Citizens Life Sciences Conference

April 30, 2025 | 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference. Details are as follows:

Conference:Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Date/Time:Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT
  

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder as well as alcohol related liver disease.  For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Jason Spark
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-849-6005
Jason.spark@canalecomm.com

