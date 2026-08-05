Altasciences Completes Expansion of Research and Development Laboratory in Harleysville, Pennsylvania

LAVAL, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Altasciences--Altasciences is excited to share it has expanded the R&D laboratory at its drug product formulation and manufacturing services facility in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, adding approximately 768 square feet of new laboratory space.

The expansion brings together formulation development and analytical testing within a single laboratory. This integrated setup is designed to accelerate decision-making, streamline workflows, and strengthen collaboration across scientific disciplines.

“With this expansion, we are strengthening our focus on early-stage integration, bringing our CDMO capabilities to clients earlier in the drug development journey,” said Anuji Abraham, Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Development, CDMO Services, Altasciences. “This enhances continuity across nonclinical and clinical programs, helping clients navigate key development milestones more efficiently and effectively.”

The enhanced laboratory supports phase-appropriate, target product profile (TPP)-driven formulation screening, tailored to both therapeutic areas and routes of administration while remaining agnostic to both. Capabilities include formulation development for small molecules, peptides, and complex modalities, as well as non-GLP and GLP toxicology samples for nonclinical studies.

Advanced screening models and integrated analytical testing support nonclinical and clinical readiness, in addition to real-time formulation decisions. By operating in a non-GLP R&D environment, clients will gain flexibility to design and optimize their products before transitioning into regulated studies.

“This expansion is not just about building additional space,” said Robert Sabelli, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Altasciences. “By continuing to invest in our team, we are growing our scientific talent and connecting our capabilities earlier in the development cycle to better support our clients—and ultimately, the patients they serve.”

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a drug development organization dedicated to safely accelerating early-phase development for biotech, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies. By combining the scale and expertise of a large CRO/CDMO with the flexibility and personalized approach of a mid-size partner, Altasciences delivers unified solutions across nonclinical, clinical, bioanalytical, and formulation, and formulation and manufacturing services. Through intentional integration and true collaboration, the company removes barriers from lead candidate selection to clinical proof-of-concept—helping sponsors save time, reduce complexity, and make confident, data-driven decisions that enable earlier returns on investment. Guided by over 30 years of experience and a commitment to quality, integrity, and partnership, Altasciences enables clients to reach critical milestones faster and with greater confidence. To learn more about Altasciences, visit altasciences.com.

Julie-Ann Cabana

Altasciences

media@altasciences.com