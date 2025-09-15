Alprostadil Injection Market Size to worth USD 347.8 Million by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, The Global Alprostadil Injection Market is estimated to be valued at USD 212.4 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 347.8 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 to 2032. Emerging market trends highlight an increasing shift toward minimally invasive therapies and personalized drug delivery solutions. Advances in formulation and administration technologies, including enhanced injection methods and combination therapies, are driving improved patient adherence and better clinical outcomes

Global Alprostadil Injection Market Key Takeaways

Intracavernosal injection is expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global market revenue share in 2025.

Based on strength, 10 mcg segment is set to account for 23.2% of the global Alprostadil injection market share by 2025.

Erectile dysfunction is expected to remain the most lucrative application of Alprostadil injection, accounting for 95.5% of the market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is set to dominate the global Alprostadil injection industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to become the most lucrative market for Alprostadil injection manufacturers during the assessment period.

Rising Incidence of Erectile Dysfunction Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest Alprostadil injection market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing incidence of erectile dysfunction (ED).

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, about 322 million men worldwide are expected to have erectile dysfunction in 2025. This rising prevalence is expected to boost demand for effective treatments like Alprostadil injections during the forecast period.

Alprostadil injection has become a highly sought-after treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED). For instance, CMI’s analysis indicates that around 95% of Alprostadil injections will be used for treating erectile dysfunction in 2025. Higher the cases of ED, greater will be Alprostadil injection demand.

High Treatment Costs and Alternatives Limiting Market Growth

Despite a positive Alprostadil injection market outlook, certain factors are expected to slow down growth. These include high cost of Alprostadil injections and increasing adoption of alternative treatments.

Alprostadil injections are quite expensive. Edex (Alprostadil) 20 mcg, for instance, typically costs around $230.07. This limits accessibility for a significant portion of patient population, dampening Alprostadil injection market demand.

In addition, many people are opting for alternative ED treatments like Sildenafil and topical creams due to their low cost and less invasive nature. This may slow down Alprostadil injection market growth, especially in underserved regions.

Growing Sexual Health Awareness Creating Growth Prospects

Increasing awareness of sexual health is reducing stigma and fostering more open discussions about conditions such as erectile dysfunction. This shift encourages more individuals to seek medical advice as well as treatment, potentially driving demand and growth opportunities for Alprostadil injection manufacturers.

Emerging Alprostadil Injection Market Trends

Increasing acceptance of Alprostadil injections due to their quick action as well as high efficacy is a key growth-shaping trend. Patients with ED who do not respond to oral ED medications often opt for Alprostadil injections.

Expanding applications of Alprostadil injection beyond erectile dysfunction are providing a big market push. Alprostadil is gaining traction in neonatal care, especially for maintaining the patency of the ductus arteriosus in newborns with congenital heart defects. Rising number of babies diagnosed with conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) will likely propel demand for Alprostadil injections.

Innovations like auto-injectors and pre-filled syringes make administering injections easier for patients. They cut down on complicated preparation, so patients are more likely to stick to their treatment.

Rising geriatric population is likely to uplift Alprostadil injections during the forecast period. Older people are prone to conditions such as ED, which increases the need for treatments like Alprostadil injections.

Analyst’s View

“The global Alprostadil injection industry is set to expand steadily, owing to rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction, growing demand for effective ED treatments, increasing sexual health awareness, and advancements in injection technologies,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Alprostadil Injection Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Description : Recent epidemiological studies indicate a sharp rise in ED cases among men aged 40 to 70, partly due to lifestyle diseases (diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular conditions). Impact: This will likely fuel demand for alprostadil injections, especially in regions with aging populations like North America as well as Western Europe. Regulatory Support Description: FDA and EMA have recently updated guidance on ED drug trials and introduced expedited review processes for therapies targeting high-unmet needs. Impact: This has helped new Alprostadil products (like extended-release or combination versions) reach the market faster, enabling faster revenue generation as well as competitive advantage. Innovation in Penile Injection Devices Description : New auto-injectors and less invasive delivery systems are being launched. Impact : These innovations lead to higher patient adherence and broader market penetration, particularly among patients hesitant about traditional injections.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the Alprostadil injection market report:

- Viatris Inc.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Hikma Pharmaceuticals

- Endo Inc.

- Meitheal Pharmaceuticals

- Other Prominent Players

Key Developments

In March 2025, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals launched a new Alprostadil Injection, USP 500 mcg/ml in vial form. This new launch will help the company address the ongoing product shortages.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Intracavernosal Injection



Intraurethral Injection

Strength Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

10 mcg



20 mcg



40 mcg



250 mcg



500 mcg



1,000 mcg

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Erectile Dysfunction (ED)



Patent Ductus Arteriosus (Palliative Therapy)

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals



Clinics



Urological Centers



Home Healthcare



Others (Academic and Research Institutions, etc.)

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

