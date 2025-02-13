Alpha Cognition Secures Additional U.S. Patent for ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine) in the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s disease

VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition” (ACI), or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent titled “Coated Tablets for pH-Dependent Release of Benzgalantamine.”





This newly issued patent strengthens Alpha Cognition’s intellectual property portfolio by covering the composition of tablet formulations of benzgalantamine, further reinforcing the Company’s existing patent protections. With this approval, ZUNVEYL has patent protection in the United States through 2044, supporting the Company’s long-term growth strategy as it prepares for commercialization.

“This patent approval underscores the innovative nature of ZUNVEYL and enhances our ability to deliver a differentiated treatment option for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease,” said Michael McFadden, CEO of Alpha Cognition. “The timing of this milestone is significant, as it coincides with our planned U.S. launch of ZUNVEYL this quarter. With extended patent protection, we are well-positioned to maximize the potential of ZUNVEYL and continue advancing solutions for those affected by Alzheimer’s.”

ZUNVEYL represents a novel approach to symptomatic Alzheimer’s treatment, designed to improve patient outcomes through optimized drug delivery. ZUNVEYL will be available by prescription in pharmacies nationwide in Q1 2025.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

For more information, please visit www.alphacognition.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding our ability to raise sufficient capital to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL, risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL, risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL, risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL, risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL, risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form S-1/A registration statement as filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

Contacts



For further information:

Michael McFadden, CEO

Tel: 1-858-344-4375

info@alphacognition.com

https://www.alphacognition.com/