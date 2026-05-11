Almirall Continues Its Positive Trajectory in Q1 2026 in Line With Expectations – Led by 19.3% YoY Growth of Its European Dermatology Business

Almirall's European Dermatology business delivered solid growth of 19.3% YoY, reaching €166.3 MM in Q1 2026, driven by strong momentum across key growth drivers. This contributed to overall Net Sales of €291 MM, up 2.2% YoY and reflecting 9% growth on a Last-Twelve-Months (LTM) basis.

Performance continues to be driven by the biologics portfolio, with Ilumetri ® showing 11.8% increase in sales vs Q1 2025 (total of €61.6 MM), and Ebglyss ® delivering €41.9 MM quarterly sales – more than 2x YoY – boosted by sustained growth in recent launch countries.

Strong performance of the broad dermatology product portfolio in line with expectations – products driving relevance of Almirall in medical dermatology, including Wynzora ® (20.8%, total of €9.3 MM) and Klisyri ® (7.2%, total of €7.4 MM).

Total EBITDA was €67.5 MM, corresponding to 23.2% over Net Sales – improvement versus FY 2025 (21%).

Continued R&D pipeline progress includes the start of phase I of anti-IL-13/OX40L bispecific antibody, and a new collaboration with China-based biotech Huaota for the development of a novel monoclonal antibody in medical dermatology.

Reiterated guidance for the full year 2026: 9-12% growth and € 270MM to € 290MM EBITDA – scrip dividend of €0.19 per share approved by the AGM on 8th May 2026.

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Almirall continued to deliver on the company’s growth trajectory in line with expectations and the long-term strategy, led by 19.3% YoY growth of its European Dermatology business to €166.3 MM.

During Q1 2026, total Net Sales increased by 2.2% YoY to €291 MM, with growth mainly driven by the biologics and continuously increasing contributions from the broader dermatology portfolio. EBITDA was €67.5 MM, corresponding to 23.2% over Net Sales, representing an improvement versus FY 2025 (21%) and aligned with full year guidance (the YoY comparison includes a divestment/outlicencing in Q1 2025.

Ebglyss® (lebrikizumab, for the systemic treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis) continued its strong growth, delivering total Net Sales of €41.9 MM, representing more than a twofold increase YoY. The brand´s performance was driven by the continued strong trajectory in recent launch countries, reflecting sustained patient need and growing access.

Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab, for the systemic treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis), continued to deliver double digit growth in Q1 2026 representing an increase of 11.8% YoY, with total Net Sales of €61.6 MM, demonstrating the strong market position of Ilumetri® and the continued relevance of anti IL23 therapies in the competitive psoriasis market segment.

The broad dermatology product portfolio continued to grow in line with expectations, reinforcing Almirall’s relevance as a leading medical dermatology partner in Europe. Wynzora® (psoriasis) delivered €9.3 MM in Net Sales, representing 20.8% growth YoY, and Klisyri® (actinic keratosis) achieved €7.4 MM in Net Sales, growing 7.2% YoY.

Almirall continued to advance its medical dermatology pipeline during the quarter, reinforcing the company’s commitment to long-term innovation in medical dermatology. Progress in Q1 2026 included the initiation of a Phase I clinical study for an anti IL 13/OX40L bispecific antibody, supporting Almirall’s ambition to develop differentiated immunology assets. The company also announced a new collaboration with China-based biotech company Huaota, focused on the co-development of a novel monoclonal antibody for medical dermatology, which demonstrates Almirall’s approach to partnerships to further strengthen the company´s innovation strategy.

“We continue to advance our leadership in medical dermatology, delivering Q1 results in line with expectations and consensus, led by strong, sustained growth in our European Dermatology business. The continued performance of Ebglyss® and Ilumetri®, together with the strong growth of our broader portfolio, highlight the benefits of our focus on medical dermatology and our commercial excellence. Our underlying business momentum remains strong which enables us to advance our pipeline and expand our innovation footprint through new collaborations. This positions Almirall well to deliver against our mid-term guidance and our long-term ambition to deliver sustained growth as a leader in medical dermatology.”

Carlos Gallardo, Almirall Chairman and CEO

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Variation Total Revenue 292.4 286.1 2.2% Net Sales 291.0 284.6 2.2% Other Income 1.4 1.5 (6.7%) Gross Profit 186.7 190.4 (1.9%) % of sales 64.2% 66.9% Total EBITDA 67.5 70.9 (4.8%) Net Income 15.3 21.6 (29.2%) Normalised Net Income 16.1 22.1 (27.1%)

2026 Full Year Guidance

Full year guidance for 2026: Net Sales: 9% to 12% growth.

EBITDA between € 270MM to € 290MM

R&D pipeline

Almirall’s continued investment in its leading R&D capabilities and medical dermatology pipeline remains closely aligned with the company’s long-term commitment to positively impact patients and society, while further strengthening its leadership in medical dermatology.

Continued R&D pipeline progress in Q1 2026 included the initiation of a Phase I clinical study for an anti IL-13/OX40L bispecific antibody, supporting Almirall’s focus on advancing next-generation biologics in medical dermatology. Almirall´s partner Lilly presented positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 ADorable-1 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of lebrikizumab for children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. At the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado, Almirall presented long-term interim results from the ongoing Phase 3b ADlong study, where lebrikizumab delivered long-term disease control for up to four years in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

In parallel, ongoing clinical development includes the recently initiated Phase III study evaluating lebrikizumab in patients with nummular eczema, a distinct and burdensome condition with biological overlap with atopic dermatitis. Almirall also announced a new collaboration with China-based biotech Huaota for the development of a novel monoclonal antibody in medical dermatology.

Almirall continues to expand the clinical and real-world evidence base supporting its key biologics, Ebglyss® (lebrikizumab) and Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab). Lifecycle management activities will continue to strengthen Almirall’s key priority products with several ongoing clinical studies supporting the biologics in AD and PSO as part of ongoing collaborative programs with its partners Lilly and Sun Pharma, respectively, to grow patient access and product value. Additional pipeline programs are expected to progress into phase II/PoC studies during 2026, including an anti-IL-21 monoclonal antibody targeting hidradenitis suppurativa.

Partnership with the dermatology community

Collaboration with dermatologists and life-science experts remains fundamental to Almirall’s commitment to advancing medical dermatology. Through these partnerships, the company continues to drive scientific exchange and deepen the understanding of skin diseases, therapeutic approaches, and their impact on patients, with a clear focus on delivering evidence-based, patient-centred care.

In March, at the 2026 AAD, Almirall presented a broad range of new clinical and real-world evidence across atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, and acne. More than 15 posters were presented, leading with 9 on lebrikizumab, two on tildrakizumab showing the final 2-year results of the POSITIVE study on patient wellbeing, and new analyses for tirbanibulin, and new results and analysis for sarecycline.

In March, Almirall hosted the 17th edition of its Skin Academy in Prague, bringing together leading dermatology experts from around the world. As a key scientific platform in medical dermatology, Skin Academy continues to foster collaboration, exchange on best practices, and innovation to address some of the most complex health challenges in the field of dermatology.

Dividend and Investor Calendar 2026

On 8th May, the Annual General Shareholder Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend, for the amount of €0.19 per share. This will be applied using the flexible dividend system in line with prior years, which will offer shareholders the option to receive the agreed dividend in cash and/or in shares.

H1 2026 Financial Results – 24th July 2026

9M 2026 Financial Results – 9th November 2026

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients’ needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2025: €1114.5 MM, over 2100 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com/

Legal notice:

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures, and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals, or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events, or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

Corporate Communications:

corporate.communication@almirall.com

Phone: +34 93 291 35 08

Investor Relations

investors@almirall.com

Phone: (+34) 93 291 30 87