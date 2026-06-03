Allurion Announces Strong Start to U.S. Launch with Exceptional Early Outcomes and Growth Momentum

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced successful early traction in the launch of the Allurion Program in the United States, marked by strong clinical outcomes, rapid account growth, high re-order rates, and performance exceeding internal expectations.

First shipments of the Allurion Smart Capsule were completed in April, with the first U.S. patients treated that same month. Early clinical outcomes have been highly encouraging, with patients losing between 8–11% of their total body weight in just the first four weeks, reinforcing the program’s potential to deliver rapid, meaningful weight loss without surgery or invasive procedures. Of note, nearly all patients treated to date in the U.S. had previously tried a GLP-1 medication and ultimately discontinued.

Commercial momentum in the U.S. has accelerated rapidly. In the largest obesity market in the world, the company is on track to grow two-fold within the quarter, while the number of treatment sessions is expected to increase four-fold, reflecting strong provider demand and increasing patient flow. Notably, early adoption in the U.S. is exceeding internal expectations for the quarter during just the second month of launch with key business metrics also outperforming plan:

Re-order rates robust, with over half of quarterly business coming from re-ordering accounts

Average Selling Price (ASP) tracking ahead of expectations

Gross margins exceeding internal targets, with the first quarter of U.S. launch expected to be profitable

Strong pipeline, with the number of accounts trained or currently in training already in line with full-year goals

This re-order dynamic highlights rapid account adoption and early profitability for providers, signaling strong product-market fit in the U.S. obesity care landscape.

Physician Adoption and Clinical Impact

Physicians across early adopter sites are reporting both strong patient outcomes and compelling economics.

“The Allurion Program has been remarkably easy to integrate into our practice,” said Dr. Alexander Shapsis of Endoslim Clinic. “The procedure is simple and efficient, and the results we are seeing in the first month are extremely impressive. The Allurion Program allows us to deliver better care to patients who have struggled with other options, while also creating a highly attractive return on investment for our clinic compared to medication-based approaches and more invasive procedures.”

A Large, Untapped Market Opportunity

Allurion’s U.S. launch is resonating with a large and underserved patient segment—those who have previously tried GLP-1 medications but discontinued treatment.

“We are incredibly excited by the speed and strength of our U.S. launch, with early results exceeding our internal expectations,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “Nearly all patients treated to date in the United States had previously tried a GLP-1 medication and ultimately discontinued. This is a massive, underserved population—approximately 20 million Americans—actively seeking a better solution. We believe Allurion is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with a therapy that is rapid, non-invasive, and designed for long-term success.”

“I tried several treatments before, and while they helped a bit, the side effects and slow weight loss made it hard to stick with,” said one Allurion patient. “My experience with Allurion has been completely different. The process was simple; there were minimal side effects; and I started seeing results almost immediately. Losing weight this quickly without surgery or having to maintain a medication regimen has been incredible—it finally feels like something that fits into my life.”

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the FDA PMA approved Allurion Gastric Balloon System, featuring the Allurion Smart Capsule, with the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers featuring the Iris AI platform, Allurion Insights for healthcare providers, and the Allurion Connected Scale.

In the United States, the Allurion Gastric Balloon System (AGBS) is indicated to promote short-term limited weight loss in adult individuals with obesity between the ages of 22 years and 65 years with a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30 kg/m2 and ≤ 40 kg/m2 who have had at least one unsuccessful attempt at a weight loss program. The residence time for each balloon is variable with an average observed residence time of 15.3 weeks. The AGBS is to be used in conjunction with a moderate intensity lifestyle modification therapy program. The AGBS consists of up to two Allurion Balloons placed during a 10-month period.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Allurion’s beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Although Allurion believes it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this release, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: pioneering in metabolically healthy weight loss; the Allurion Program being a compelling, rapid, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical weight loss option uniquely positioned to serve the need of patients who have tried a GLP-1 drug and discontinued them; early U.S. results being an indicator of sustained strong performance in the U.S.; and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to management.

Allurion cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2025, and as amended on August 19, 2025, and updated from time to time by its other filings with the SEC, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 17, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Allurion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by applicable law.

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