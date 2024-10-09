Allurion Announces Publication of New Data Demonstrating Muscle Mass Preservation in Patients Experiencing 15% Weight Loss

In a study of 167 patients, average weight reduction was 15.7% at four months, 17.1% at six months, and 14.7% at one year

Body fat percentage decreased at six months with no change in muscle mass

Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced the publication of a study in the journal Clinical Obesity on the impact of the Allurion Program on weight reduction and body composition.





The study evaluated weight loss and body composition changes for 167 patients with an average body mass index (BMI) of 31.3. After four months of balloon therapy, patients achieved an average weight reduction of 15.7%. Patients continued to lose weight after balloon passage, with an average weight loss of 17.1% at six months. At 12 months after balloon placement, the average weight loss was 14.7%, which demonstrates a 94% weight loss maintenance eight months after passage of the balloon.

Importantly, patients experienced significant reductions in body fat percentage, decreasing from 39% to 35.7% at six months, while muscle mass was preserved. No serious adverse events were reported.

“This study highlights that with proper preparation and follow-up, the Allurion Balloon provides safe and effective weight loss while maintaining muscle mass,” said Dr. Napoleón Salgado Macías, the study’s senior author. “With adherence to the Allurion Program’s lifestyle changes, individuals can achieve sustainable, long-term weight maintenance and significant improvements in body composition.”

The publication can be accessed by visiting https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cob.12705.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, Procedure-less™ intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

