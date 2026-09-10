Alloy Therapeutics Named a Winner on Fast Company’s 2026 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

Recognition in the Biotech, Healthcare, and Life Sciences category honors Alloy’s culture of scientific entrepreneurship and collaborative innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fast Company has named Alloy Therapeutics a winner on its 2026 Biotech, Healthcare, and Life Sciences list as part of the publication’s eighth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. The recognition celebrates organizations that create cultures where innovation can thrive at every level.

At Alloy, scientists, operators, and entrepreneurs work across disciplines to build biotechnology infrastructure that helps partners advance therapeutic programs from discovery through development and commercialization. Alloy’s Product Development Organization model brings together proprietary technology platforms, integrated services, and company creation without building a competing drug pipeline.

“Innovation at Alloy is not a separate initiative or a moment on the calendar. It is how our teams work every day—bringing scientific rigor, an entrepreneurial mindset, and a willingness to build together in service of our partners and, ultimately, patients,” said Errik Anderson, founder and CEO of Alloy Therapeutics. “We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company, and I am especially proud of the people across Alloy who have created a workplace where ambitious ideas can become better medicine.”

Alloy supports partners in the discovery, development, and commercialization of their therapeutic pipelines through neutral infrastructure, proprietary technologies, and integrated teams. Its capabilities span antibodies and multispecifics, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery and targeting. Across Alloy, teams work within a shared ecosystem that allows each partner’s program to benefit from established scientific capabilities, operating expertise, and a global partner network, and to contribute knowledge that strengthens the infrastructure available to those that follow.

The 2026 Best Workplaces for Innovators list recognizes 100 companies across industries including entertainment, biotechnology, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. To be considered, applicants detailed their investments in innovation, internal programs, and company culture. Fast Company’s editors evaluated each application and conducted extensive research to develop a score for each company. A distinguished panel of judges then reviewed the top-rated companies to determine the final honorees.

“The most innovative workplaces don’t simply ask their employees to come up with great ideas; they create the conditions that make great ideas possible,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This year’s honorees understand that innovation is ultimately a cultural commitment that requires empowering people to think differently, take risks, and turn ideas into actions. We’re proud to recognize the companies and executives who are leading by example.”

The full list of honorees is available at https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

The Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2026) is available online now and will be available on newsstands beginning September 22.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a Product Development Organization (PDO) supporting our partners in the discovery, development and commercialization of their therapeutic drug programs. Alloy provides AI-powered biotechnology infrastructure through proprietary technology platforms, integrated services, and company creation. Its capabilities span antibodies and multispecifics, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery and targeting. As a PDO, Alloy will never develop its own drug pipeline, ensuring full alignment with its partners’ success. Founded in 2017, Alloy has licensed more than 115 therapeutic programs, including 25 in the clinic. Alloy is headquartered in the US, with operations in Europe, Japan, and the Middle East. Learn more at alloytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Nora Dowd

Director, Marketing

nora.dowd@alloytx.com