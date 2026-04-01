Alloy Therapeutics Appoints Alexander Titus, Ph.D., to Lead New Vigilance Division Focused on Biosecurity and Rapid Therapeutic Response

– Dr. Titus combines leadership in government, biotech and AI to guide new initiative

– New division aims to speed therapeutic development and enhance biosecurity readiness

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics today announced that Alexander Titus, Ph.D., has joined the company to lead its newly formed Vigilance Division, a strategic initiative focused on leveraging modern AI capabilities to enhance supply chain resilience, advance biosecurity preparedness, and accelerate the development of therapeutics for emerging biological threats.

The Vigilance Division is built on a modern AI foundation and will collaborate with Alloy’s internal teams as well as government, philanthropic, and industry partners committed to global health and biotechnology security. It will prioritize rapid response to new and unforeseen biological risks, support resilient domestic and allied supply chains, and bring best-in-class AI capabilities to the mission. By leveraging Alloy’s integrated ecosystem, Vigilance aims to accelerate development timelines, reduce costs per therapeutic candidate, and expand global partnerships to tackle critical biosecurity needs, ultimately bringing efficiencies to bear for the benefit of the company’s mission partners.

“Alloy is uniquely positioned to contribute to this mission because of its integrated ecosystem of discovery technologies, scientific expertise, and collaborative model,” said Dr. Titus. “By combining advanced biotechnology capabilities with next-generation software and AI tools, Alloy’s Vigilance Division will help accelerate the development of critical countermeasures while strengthening the resilience of the biotech innovation ecosystem.”

Titus has shaped biotechnology and AI initiatives across government, industry and academia. He was the first biotechnology strategy lead at the U.S. Department of Defense and most recently Vice President of AI and Data Science at Avidity Biosciences, with prior leadership roles in AI at Colossal Biosciences and Google Cloud. He currently serves as a Commissioner on the U.S. National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, has held academic and research positions at the University of Southern California and Georgetown University, and writes extensively on the evolving relationship between technology and public policy.

“Dr. Titus brings a rare combination of expertise in biotechnology, AI, and national security that makes him well suited to lead our Vigilance Division,” said Errik Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Alloy Therapeutics. “His leadership will be critical as we build this capability and further strengthen Alloy’s ability to respond quickly to urgent health challenges while driving innovation across our integrated ecosystem.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across multiple modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRms, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics development by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

Alloy Therapeutics Media Contact:

Nora Dowd

nora.dowd@alloytx.com