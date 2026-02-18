SUBSCRIBE
Alembic Therapeutics LLC Announces the Launch of PIVYA® (pivmecillinam)

February 18, 2026 | 
2 min read

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alembic Therapeutics is pleased to announce the U.S. availability of Pivya® (pivmecillinam) tablets, 185mg, an oral prescription antibiotic. Pivya contains pivmecillinam, a beta-lactam antibacterial agent with a long history of use internationally. PIVYA® is a penicillin class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of female patients 18 years of age and older with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) caused by susceptible isolates of Escherichia coli, Proteus mirabilis and Staphylococcus saprophyticus. To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of PIVYA and other antibacterial drugs, PIVYA® should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria.

"We are pleased to announce the availability and launch of Pivya into the US market. The commercialization of PIVYA is an important step in Alembic's strategic goal to provide branded pharmaceutical products to the U.S. healthcare market," said Craig Salmon, CEO of Alembic Therapeutics, LLC. "PIVYA will further enhance Alembic's ability to build long-term value by combining global research, regulatory, and manufacturing strengths with a sharpened focus on specialty segments and is the first of several launches into Women’s Healthcare.”

"I am excited to have PIVYA now available in the US. Pivya has been routinely and successfully used for over 40 years in Europe and Canada with minimal change in the antibiotic resistance rate," said Dr. Keith Kaye, Division Chief of Allergy, Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. "With a novel mechanism of action, not previously deployed in the U.S., PIVYA can become a cornerstone of the treatment of urinary tract infections, as it has traditionally been positioned as a first-line option by in the Infectious Disease Society of America treatment guidelines."

Pivya® tablets are supplied as 185mg pivmecillinam tablets, film-coated in child-resistant aluminum-aluminum push through blisters. Available pack sizes: 9 tablets (1 blister sheet with 9 tablets) NDC 62332-966-09. Pivya® is supplied and manufactured in accordance with U.S. regulatory and quality standards.

This product is now available in the United States and is intended for use as prescribed by a Healthcare professional. Healthcare providers should consult the full prescribing information for complete details regarding approved indications, dosing, administration, contraindications, warnings, and safety information.

Alembic Therapeutics is committed to providing high-quality prescription medicines to support patient care and healthcare delivery. The launch of Pivya reflects our ongoing focus on Quality, Reliability, and Access.

