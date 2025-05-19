Albertsons® Companies Pharmacies Welcomes Rite Aid Customers and Employees

Customers transferring or filling a new prescription will receive coupon for up to $15 off next grocery purchase of $75 or more

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons® Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) invites Rite Aid customers to easily fill or transfer their prescriptions to the retailer’s more than 1,700 pharmacy locations nationwide. Rite Aid employees impacted by the company’s recent bankruptcy filing are invited to apply for open positions in Albertsons Cos. pharmacies and stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Shaw’s and ACME.

“Albertsons Cos. pharmacies provide dedicated and personalized care to millions of patients every year, and we make it easy to transfer your prescriptions to ensure your care continues without interruption,” said Anthony DalPonte, President of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Cos. “As a community health partner, our dedicated pharmacists are committed to providing our customers with timely, safe and convenient access to medications and essential vaccines. We welcome all Rite Aid customers into our pharmacies and stores, where health and well-being are our top priorities.”

Transferring Prescriptions to Albertsons Cos. Pharmacies

Rite Aid customers can quickly and conveniently transfer prescriptions to an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy through the grocery app or website. New customers who transfer or fill a prescription at most Albertsons Cos. pharmacies will receive a coupon for up to $15 off* their next grocery purchase of $75 or more, plus up to $15 off* for every five subsequent prescriptions.

Additionally, Albertsons Cos.’ pharmacy teams are available to support individuals and families by addressing clinical-related questions, assisting customers in making informed healthcare decisions and providing consultations on vaccination history. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled in store or online using the vaccine appointment scheduler, available on the grocery app or website. During these appointments, pharmacists can administer up to five immunizations including those for flu, COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For every immunization administered at an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy, recipients will receive a coupon for up to $20 off* their next grocery purchase of $200 or more and access to a free digital vaccine record. Most pharmacy locations offer evening and weekend hours for added convenience.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are uniquely positioned to deliver value to our customers by offering the convenience and ease of picking up their prescriptions and groceries in one location. We offer a variety of ways for customers to shop in store and online; and with the recent launch of prescription only pick up services, we can meet our customers how and when they want to shop,” added DalPonte.

Another benefit to pharmacy customers is the retailer’s Sincerely Health digital health and wellness platform which integrates an online pharmacy experience. The platform offers tools for managing prescriptions, scheduling vaccine appointments and connecting with general practitioners via convenient telehealth services. Available on 16 grocery apps and websites including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Tom Thumb, new customers will receive a coupon for up to $5 off** their next grocery purchase.

Working for Albertsons Cos.

Rite Aid employees impacted by the company’s recent bankruptcy are encouraged to apply for available positions at Albertsons Cos. pharmacies and stores. Pharmacy positions include pharmacist, technician, clerk, manager and corporate roles which can be accessed here. Store positions vary and include cashier, stocker, specialized roles in the deli, bakery or butcher, and store management found here. In addition to competitive compensation, Albertsons Cos. offers health and financial benefits along with flexible vacation time based on the position.

*Details of the coupon can be found here, here and here.

**Details of the coupon can be found here.

