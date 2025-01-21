Alaya.bio Expands in situ CAR-T Therapy Collaboration with Michel Sadelain and Columbia University

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alaya.bio, a biotechnology company developing a scalable polymeric delivery platform to precisely target and reprogram cells in situ, is pleased to announce an expanded collaboration with Michel Sadelain, M.D. Ph.D., the inaugural Director of the Columbia Initiative for Cell Engineering and Therapy, and his research team. This partnership builds on the successful collaboration with Dr. Sadelain, Alaya.bio’s scientific co-founder, initiated at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and paves the way for an exciting new chapter for in situ CAR-T therapies.





This renewed collaboration follows Dr. Sadelain’s recent appointment at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Alaya.bio and Columbia University have signed a Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) that will intensify the development of Alaya.bio’s proprietary polymeric delivery platform for in situ CAR-T cell therapy. Under this agreement, Dr. Sadelain’s team will continue their groundbreaking work to accelerate the clinical translation of this cutting-edge approach for hematological malignancies.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Dr. Sadelain and his exceptional team at Columbia University. Dr. Sadelain’s visionary leadership in CAR-T research and his unwavering commitment to advancing transformative cell and gene therapies make this partnership an essential driver for Alaya.bio’s mission,” said Renaud Vaillant, Co-founder and CEO of Alaya.bio. “This milestone underscores the continuity and acceleration of our shared mission to simplify and enhance CAR-T therapies for patients worldwide.”

Alaya.bio remains deeply grateful for its strong relationship with MSK. MSK’s support as a strategic partner and shareholder has been instrumental in enabling Alaya.bio to develop its polymeric delivery platform for in situ gene delivery. Alaya.bio is committed to maintaining this valued collaboration as it continues to expand its platform.

Dr. Sadelain added, “The transition to Columbia University represents an exciting opportunity to deepen our work on Alaya.bio’s innovative platform. Together, we aim to set new standards for accessibility and efficiency in CAR-T cell therapies.”

Through this partnership, Alaya.bio and Columbia University aim to accelerate innovation in the field of in situ CAR-T therapy.

Alaya.bio is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in situ gene delivery platform, particularly in the field of CAR T-cell immunotherapy. Alaya.bio’s proprietary polymeric delivery nanoparticle offers precise targeting of cells and organs, and enhanced delivery of a wide range of therapeutic payloads.

