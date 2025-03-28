Akeso to Host 2024 Full-Year Financial Results and Corporate Update Call on Monday, March 31, 2025

HONG KONG, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso Inc. (9926.HK) (“the Company”) will hold a conference call to discuss its full-year 2024 results on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the following times:

20:00-21:00 ( Hong Kong/China / Singapore )

/ ) 13:00-14:00 ( London )

) 08:00-09:00 ( New York )

During the call, Akeso’s management team, including:

Dr. Michelle Xia (Chairwoman, President & CEO)

(Chairwoman, President & CEO) Dr. Baiyong Li (Chief Scientific Officer)

Dr. Bing C. Wang (Chief Financial Officer)

will present an overview of the Company’s financial performance for the full year of 2024 and provide insights into the outlook for 2025. The management team will also discuss recent developments, update on the progress of its key innovative pipelines—including bispecific antibodies cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4) and ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF), CD47 monoclonal antibody, ADC, and bispecific ADC —and outline its strategic direction moving forward.

Call Details:

Hosted by: Sean Wu, Morgan Stanley Research

Language: English

Registration: Investors can pre-register via:

https://morganstanley.zoom.us/meeting/register/XGiajcA3TmCmsIXVbZndKQ or contact your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world’s first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 23 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 11 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Additionally, 6 new drugs are commercially available, and 5 new drugs across 7 indications are currently under regulatory review for approval. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

For more information, please visit https://www.akesobio.com/en/about-us/corporate-profile/ and follow us on Linkedin.

