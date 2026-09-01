Akebia Therapeutics to Conduct Investor Meetings at the 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Chief Business Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, which will take place in Boston, September 8 – 10, 2026.

During meetings, management will discuss its commercial products and its robust pipeline of clinical stage kidney disease programs.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

mcarrasco@akebia.com