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Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted one newly-hired employee options to purchase an aggregate of 8,400 shares of Akebia’s common stock on September 30, 2026. The options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $0.92 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


Massachusetts Compensation
Akebia Therapeutics
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