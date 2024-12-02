Ajax Therapeutics to Present Overview of Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating AJ1‑11095, a First-in-Class Type II JAK2 inhibitor, for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

– AJ1-11095 is the first Type II JAK2 inhibitor to enter the clinic –

– Clinical Trials in Progress poster to be presented on Sunday, December 8th at 6:00‑8:00 p.m. PT at ASH 2024 in San Diego –

NEW YORK & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation JAK inhibitors for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that an overview of the company’s ongoing first-in-human study with its next generation Type II JAK2 inhibitor, AJ1-11095, has been selected for presentation in a poster session on December 8, 2024 at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego.





The poster, entitled “A Multicenter, Open-Label, Phase 1 Clinical Trial of AJ1-11095 Administered As Oral Monotherapy in Patients with Primary Myelofibrosis (PMF), Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF), or Post-Essential Thrombocythemia Myelofibrosis (PET-MF) Who Have Been Failed By a Type I JAK2 Inhibitor (JAK2i),” will be presented by John Mascarenhas, MD, Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai and Director, Center of Excellence in Blood Cancers and Myeloid Disorders at Tisch Cancer Institute and principal investigator of the Phase 1 Study. Further details about the study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under the NCT identifier: NCT06343805.

Details of the poster session are as follows:

Session Name: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 3147.1

About AJ1-11095

AJ1-11095 was designed by Ajax Therapeutics, through an exclusive collaboration with Schrödinger, using structure-based drug design and computational methods at scale to selectively bind the Type II conformation of the JAK2 kinase in order to provide greater efficacy with disease modification compared to all currently approved JAK2 inhibitors, including ruxolitinib, which bind the Type I conformation of JAK2. AJ1-11095 has been shown in preclinical studies to reverse marrow fibrosis, reduce mutant allele burden, and maintain efficacy against MPN cells that become resistant to chronic Type I JAK2 inhibition.

About Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a rare blood cancer that affects approximately 20,000 patients in the United States. The disease is characterized by spleen enlargement, scarring (fibrosis) in the bone marrow, progressive anemia, and debilitating symptoms, such as fatigue, night sweats, itching, and abdominal discomfort, which can impair a patient’s quality of life. The most widely used treatment for MF patients are Type I JAK2 inhibitors which can reduce spleen size and provide symptomatic improvement but have little effect on the underlying cause of disease. Over time, most MF patients stop Type I JAK2 inhibitor therapy. The most common causes for treatment discontinuation include a lack of benefit or loss of response, adverse events, and disease progression, leaving significant unmet treatment needs for these patients.

About Ajax Therapeutics

Ajax Therapeutics, Inc. is pursuing uniquely selective approaches to develop novel next generation therapies for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), including myelofibrosis. By combining the deep cancer and structural biology insights of our founding scientists with the industry’s most advanced computational drug discovery and protein structure platforms, we aim to discover and develop more precisely designed therapies to address the significant unmet needs for patients with MPNs.

Please find more information at www.ajaxtherapeutics.com.

