SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the Corporate Connect Webinar Series Virtual Conference Hosted by Webull Financial

February 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

Live video webcast on Wednesday, February 11th at 1:40 PM EST

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today that it will participate in the Corporate Connect Webinar Series hosted by Webull Financial being held virtually February 10-11, 2026.

As part of the event, Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will provide a corporate overview and business outlook and will focus on AIM’s strategic emphasis on pancreatic cancer.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 1:40 PM EST
Presenter: Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer
Registration Link: Here

See AIM's current corporate presentation: Ampligen Breakthroughs in Treating Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer: Corporate Presentation – February 2026

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on XLinkedIn, and Facebook

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
AIM@jtcir.com

Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Scenic view of downtown San Francisco California USA
Business
JPM26 Day 2: Companies Lay Out Near-Term Revenue, Longer-Term Business Goals
January 14, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
This 3D render features human icons arranged side by side and in a line. Among them, one icon at the front shines brightly, symbolizing leadership and innovation. The visual presents a powerful metaphor for leadership, innovation, and making a difference, making it ideal for themes related to leadership and inspiration in the business world.
obesity
JPM26: Novartis Doesn’t Have a GLP-1. They Don’t Miss It In a World Of Me-Toos
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong