AIM ImmunoTech Announces Election of Three Incumbent Board Members at Annual Meeting

OCALA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that, based on the preliminary vote count of its proxy solicitor, shareholders have elected three of the Company’s incumbent directors – Nancy K. Bryan, Thomas K. Equels and Dr. William M. Mitchell – to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held today. Additionally, Ted D. Kellner was elected to the Board.

Dr. William M. Mitchell, Chairman of the Board, stated:

“We would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their support and engagement throughout this process and are grateful for their trust in our clinical development strategy. The AIM Board is fully committed to the Company’s success and the potential of our lead drug candidate, Ampligen. We are glad to put this proxy contest behind us and focus on supporting our high value cancer clinical development programs in areas with critical unmet needs.

“We would like to thank Stewart Appelrouth for his dedicated service on the Board. Additionally, we look forward to working constructively with Mr. Kellner in the boardroom as we pursue our significant opportunities with Ampligen and deliver significant long-term value for all shareholders.”

The Company notes the requisite quorum of 40% of the Company’s outstanding shares entitled to vote was present at the Annual Meeting.

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date does not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a treatment or therapy for any diseases or conditions. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

