Agilent Launches AI-Driven Analysis Module for Agilent xCELLigence RTCA eSight

Simplifying label-free imaging analysis for more confident real-time cell analysis

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of Agilent xCELLigence RTCA eSight AI, a new AI-powered software module that simplifies label-free imaging analysis by reducing manual cell segmentation steps and parameter tuning and supporting more consistent results. The software upgrade enhances the unique dual-readout capabilities of the Agilent xCELLigence RTCA eSight instrument with AI-driven cell imaging analysis, enabling researchers to gain imaging and impedance insights from the same cells in the same experiment with greater speed and confidence. This streamlined, integrated approach is expected to provide biopharma researchers with a more complete view of cell behavior while reducing variability across users and conditions.

Traditional cell segmentation workflows rely on time-consuming and subjective manual setup and analysis steps that increase variability, error and rework, slowing experimental timelines while also requiring a higher level of experimental expertise to achieve consistent results. As biopharma research increasingly demands more complex experiments, higher throughput and greater consistency, integrated workflows are key to efficient scientific progress. AI-driven imaging analysis can help reduce variability across users while decreasing time spent on manual analysis.

By replacing subjective, user-influenced thresholding and manual parameter tuning with a one-click approach, the new module delivers standardized analysis across skill levels, experiments and datasets. eSight imaging AI analysis is designed to ensure confident, reliable performance across users, cell types and assay conditions, providing the robustness and accuracy essential for real-world science and users with varying levels of imaging expertise.

The new module is expected to reduce time spent on manual analysis, rework and training while supporting broader application of label-free imaging workflows, specifically within drug discovery and in high-throughput biopharma research.

"The AI analysis module for xCELLigence RTCA eSight has substantially reduced the time our users spend for image analysis," said Carole Perrot, Ph.D., core facility director at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. "Its automated, consistent performance across a variety of cell types and experimental conditions has improved workflow efficiency while helping ensure reproducible results. As a shared resource supporting multiple research projects, the xCELLigence is without a doubt one of our best instruments as it simplifies complex analyses and makes advanced imaging more accessible to our users."

Knut Wintergerst, vice president and general manager of the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group at Agilent, added, "With xCELLigence RTCA eSight Software 1.5.0, Agilent is bringing the same straightforward, objective analysis customers have long valued in impedance-based measurements to label-free live cell imaging. By making advanced AI-powered image analysis accessible to more labs, we’re enabling more consistent, reproducible insights that help accelerate discovery and translational research."

By simplifying label-free imaging analysis within an integrated imaging and impedance workflow, eSight AI helps researchers reduce complexity, gain more confident biological insights and accelerate the path from experiment to interpretation.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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Agilent Technologies Inc.

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