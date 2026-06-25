Agilent Completes Acquisition of Biocare Medical

Highly complementary combination expands Agilent’s pathology portfolio and ability to serve customers across clinical and research settings

Expected to be accretive to Agilent’s top-line growth rate, margin profile and non-instrument revenue mix in the first year

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Biocare Medical, a global leader in clinical pathology, from an investor group led by Excellere Partners and GHO Capital Partners LLP. Following the close of the transaction, Biocare is now part of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group.

“We are pleased to complete our acquisition of Biocare, which represents a natural and strategic expansion of Agilent’s pathology portfolio and strengthens our ability to serve customers across clinical and research settings,” said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. “At Agilent, we remain focused on investing in areas where we see clear opportunities to enhance our capabilities, accelerate customer-centric innovation and create long-term value for our shareholders. With Biocare’s talented team and complementary portfolio now part of Agilent, we are well positioned to build on our momentum and further support the evolving needs of our customers and partners.”

Agilent continues to expect the acquisition to be accretive to the company’s top-line growth rate, margin profile and non-instrument revenue mix in the first year, and to become accretive to Agilent’s EPS approximately 12 months following close of the transaction. The expected impact on Agilent’s FY2026 financials will be provided as part of our third quarter earnings release.

Advisers

Barclays is serving as financial adviser, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal adviser, and Joele Frank is serving as strategic communications adviser to Agilent.

Jefferies is serving as exclusive financial adviser, Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal adviser, and ICR Healthcare is serving as strategic communications adviser to Biocare.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in immunohistochemistry (IHC) and molecular pathology solutions, offering automated instrumentation, high-quality reagents, and simultaneous multiplexing to advance cancer diagnostics and research. Biocare’s mission is to deliver advanced staining solutions designed to produce the highest-quality image on every slide, driving diagnostic accuracy and creating a digital-ready platform for the future of pathology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. All statements herein other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Agilent management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections regarding the industry in which Agilent operates, general economic conditions, Agilent’s businesses and its financial performance or condition, and future events, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results and future trends may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, potential investors and Agilent securityholders should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “combined company,” “could,” “consider,” “create,” “drive,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “growth,” “hope,” “intend,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “projected,” “proposal,” “result in,” “synergies,” “unlock,” “upside,” “will,” “would,” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements are the following: risks relating to the future performance, results of operations, liquidity and financial position of each of Agilent, Biocare and the combined company resulting from the consummation of the transaction with Biocare; the possibility that the combined company following consummation of the transaction with Biocare may not achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes, or at all; the risk that consummating the transaction with Biocare may be less accretive than expected, or may be dilutive, to Agilent’s earnings per share, which may negatively affect the market price of Agilent’s common stock; the risk that the integration of Biocare’s operations with those of Agilent may be more difficult, time-consuming and costly than expected, or that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected; the risk that any announcements relating to, or the completion of, the transaction with Biocare could have an adverse effect on the market price of Agilent’s common stock; and risks related to any unforeseen liabilities of, and future capital expenditures required by, Agilent following consummation of the transaction with Biocare.

Additional risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements in respect of Agilent’s businesses, operations, prospects and financial performance and condition can be found in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Agilent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 19, 2025, and the other filings Agilent has made or will make with the SEC after such date, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein and in the exhibits hereto are made only as of the date hereof, and Agilent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which Agilent hereafter becomes aware, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Tejas Savant

+1 917-574-4018

tejas.savant@agilent.com



MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Coyle

+1 302-633-7490

kate.coyle@agilent.com