Agilent Automated Workflows at SLAS2025: Connecting with Confidence

Building the lab of the future today by enhancing lab productivity with robust and reliable automation technology





SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it will feature new automated laboratory workflow solutions at the SLAS2025 International Conference & Exhibition being held January 25-29, at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Agilent is a leader in advancing automation solutions to help customers optimize lab performance, efficiency, and reproducibility across their entire pipeline, from research and drug discovery to development and manufacturing processes.

Automation is becoming increasingly critical for labs as they navigate the competitive landscape. Agilent’s automation solutions include sample and standard preparation, auto dilution, sample delivery, and washout. These solutions cover cell analysis, genomics, proteomics, biomolecule analysis, and mass spectrometry in regulated and non-regulated labs. By automating these tasks, scientists and lab technicians can focus on more important work. Automated sample preparation becomes more manageable, accurate, and consistent, which increases data quality and reduces the time needed to get results, ultimately leading to better decisions.

“Connecting automated solutions to your workflows allows for current manual processes to be a thing of the past, significantly boosting lab productivity, making lab managers’ days easier and giving back time to focus on other tasks,” stated Lars Kristiansen, general manager of Agilent’s Automation Solutions Business. “SLAS is the perfect platform for us to showcase how our cutting-edge automation solutions push the boundaries of what’s possible. We’re dedicated to delivering innovative workflow solutions that advance automation and drive customer success.”

SLAS attendees are invited to visit exhibit booth #1529 to discover how Agilent’s automation solutions can confidently connect and enhance their labs. Highlighted innovations will include:

A Solutions Spotlight Presentation “Revolutionizing Viral Infectivity Assays: High-Resolution Automated Cell Imaging Meets AI/ML Analysis” will be held Monday, January 27, from 11:30 AM - 11:50 AM PT in the SLAS Solutions Spotlight Theater (Booth #2907) highlighting the Agilent BioTek Cytation platform. Presenters include Ilya Goldberg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at ViQi, and Joe Clayton, Ph.D., Director of Application Development and Technical Marketing, in the Cell Analysis Division at Agilent.

Additionally Agilent will participate in a roundtable discussion entitled “Robotic automation is the gateway to the Lab of the Future,” hosted by ABB Robotics. The conversation will highlight how robots can unlock new possibilities in the lab, and explore some of the challenges that can be solved using robots. The roundtable will be held on Tuesday, January 28, from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM PT in Room #26A at the conference venue, and is open to all SLAS attendees.

Agilent is a proud Diamond Sponsor of the SLAS2025 International Conference & Exhibition, highlighting Agilent’s commitment to advancing laboratory automation and life sciences discovery.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts



Media Contact

Naomi Goumillout

Agilent Technologies

+1.978.314.1862

naomi.goumillout@agilent.com