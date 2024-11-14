Agilent Announces the Innovative Mito-rOCR Assay Kit for Mitochondrial Research

Streamlined solution for mitochondrial assessment democratizes cell analysis making it accessible to more researchers





SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announces the new Mito-rOCR Assay Kit. This easy and streamlined end-to-end solution makes sophisticated analysis of mitochondrial function available to researchers of all skill levels. With this cost-effective and versatile kit, researchers can easily incorporate functional assessment of relative mitochondrial respiration into their cell physiology and disease pathology studies.

Mitochondria are central to energy production processes that drive cellular activity, and mitochondrial dysfunction is linked to numerous diseases and conditions. The Mito-rOCR assay enables more researchers to explore this crucial aspect of biology with accuracy and ease. The assay can be used with various compatible fluorescent plate readers and multimode imagers that meet its requirements for sensitivity, detection capabilities, and environmental control.

For example, the BioTek Cytation series of fluorescence plate readers and multimode imagers are ideal for the Mito-rOCR assay. Their advanced software allows them to handle various applications, maintain optimal conditions, and automate processes, making them reliable and adaptable for different research needs.

The Mito-rOCR assay measures cells’ relative oxygen consumption rate (rOCR), enabling sensitive detection of changes in mitochondrial function. This approach offers thorough insights into mitochondrial health and performance. With the Mito-rOCR Assay Kit, compounds are reconstituted directly in the assay medium, eliminating the need for additional solvents.

Notably, the assay is also reversible; the reagent remains outside the cells to prevent interference with cellular processes and can be easily removed to allow further downstream analyses. Data analysis is conducted using the Mito-rOCR Analysis Module within Agilent Seahorse Analytics. This cloud-based software makes importing data, linearizing signals, calculating slopes, and generating data tables and bar charts easy and streamlined.

Chris Braun, associate vice president of Marketing in Agilent’s Cell Analysis Division, commented on the importance of this announcement. “The Agilent Mito-rOCR Assay Kit was developed in direct response to customer feedback, as they told us they needed an easy-to-use assay that works with various fluorescence plate readers. The Mito-rOCR Assay Kit delivers this with a robust assay that supports multiplexing. This innovative assay democratizes the measurement of relative oxygen consumption rate in live cells, enabling more researchers to study cellular respiration and related biological processes.”

A key part of Agilent’s family of metabolic analysis solutions, the Mito-rOCR Assay Kit further expands Agilent’s broad range of uniquely enabling tools for interrogating cellular metabolism. These tools deliver a functional view of cell metabolism to more scientists, facilitating scientific advancement and accelerating discovery across critical areas of biological investigation.

