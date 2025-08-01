Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Report

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 11, 2025. Agenus will then host a stakeholder briefing in late August to spotlight key strategic plans, data milestones and provide a comprehensive update on the global botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL) development program.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab (AGEN1181) is a novel, multifunctional, Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 antibody engineered to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its unique design aims to overcome the limitations of first-generation CTLA-4 inhibitors (like ipilimumab) and extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors that typically respond poorly or not at all to standard immune checkpoint blockade. Botensilimab’s Fc-enhanced structure allows it to robustly engage activating Fc receptors on key immune cells, thereby priming and activating T cells, depleting immunosuppressive regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment, activating myeloid cells, and inducing long-term immune memory. Through these mechanisms, botensilimab has demonstrated the ability to ignite immune responses across a range of solid tumors, including those resistant to conventional PD-1 or CTLA-4 therapies.

To date, approximately 1,200 patients have been treated with botensilimab and/or balstilimab in Phase 1 and 2 trials. Botensilimab alone or in combination with Agenus’ investigational PD-1 antibody balstilimab has shown clinical responses in nine different metastatic cancers in late-line settings. For more information on ongoing botensilimab trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Balstilimab (BAL)

Balstilimab (AGEN2034) is a novel, fully human monoclonal IgG4 antibody that blocks PD-1 (programmed cell death-1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. By inhibiting the PD-1 checkpoint pathway, balstilimab aims to restore T-cell activity against tumors. It has been evaluated in over 900 patients to date and has demonstrated clinical activity with a favorable tolerability profile in several tumor types. Balstilimab is being studied both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents (such as botensilimab) to expand its therapeutic impact.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the botensilimab and balstilimab clinical programs, expected trial initiations and regulatory plans, and the potential benefits of the combination therapy. Words such as “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will,” “potential,” “game-changing,” “curative,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those described under the “Risk Factors” section of Agenus’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Agenus cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this release, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investors

917-362-1370 | investor@agenusbio.com

Media

781-674-4422 | communications@agenusbio.com