Press Releases

Agenus to Participate in B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Investor Conference

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology, today announced participation in a panel discussion at the B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Investor Conference that will take place on Friday, February 28th in New York.


Panel Discussion Details:

Speaker: Robin Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer

Topic: “What It Takes to Move the Needle in Improving Responses in Colorectal Cancer”’

Date: 02/28/2025

Time: 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York City, NY

This event is for in-person participants only. Contact B. Riley for information on attending the conference.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Contacts

Investors
917-362-1370
investor@agenusbio.com

Media
510-323-5188
communications@agenusbio.com

Massachusetts Events
Agenus Inc.
