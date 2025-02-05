AgelessRx Expands Offerings to Include Oral GLP-1 Drops to Advance Metabolic Health and Longevity Science

New products provide precision dosing and advances accessibility to metabolic health solutions that redefine aging through longevity focused interventions

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AgelessRx, a pioneer in longevity and telehealth solutions, announced the introduction of oral sublingual drops for GLP-1 receptor agonists Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. By offering non-injectable alternatives to medications that may support metabolic health management1 and counter the effects of aging2, AgelessRx continues to empower individuals to live longer, healthier lives.





Optimal metabolic health is a foundational component of longevity. Dysregulated glucose levels, visceral fat accumulation, and other markers of poor metabolic function accelerate biological aging and increase the risk of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and liver disease, making GLP-1s critical for overall health and healthspan.

“Our mission is to make longevity accessible for all, and GLP-1s are a core piece of that puzzle,” said Stefanie Morgan, Vice President of Applied Sciences at AgelessRx. “The impact of these medications is proving to go beyond traditional uses to significantly improve key health metrics - from metabolic health, to glucose regulation, liver function34, heart health, and even sleep56 - that could be foundational to a long, healthy life and a key driver in longevity.”

Recent research shows that about one in eight adults have taken a GLP-1 in their lifetime. Unlike conventional approaches, these medications may do more than manage symptoms - they may work at a biological level to support overall health. These benefits directly contribute to increased healthspan by potentially delaying the onset of chronic diseases and supporting cellular resilience. Compounded with a SubMagna SL HMW, AgelessRx’s sublingual methods bypass digestion for quicker, more efficient delivery into the bloodstream as compared to other oral methods such as digestible tablets.

As a longevity-focused telehealth platform, AgelessRx’s Stanford PhD-led Applied Sciences team is actively exploring the broader applications of GLP-1s in promoting lifespan and longevity. The introduction of oral GLP-1s reflects the company’s dedication to the core principles of longevity - prevention of chronic conditions through better metabolic control, personalization of care to meet individual health needs, and proactivity in empowering individuals to take charge of their long-term well-being. By making these transformative therapies more accessible and adaptable to individual needs, AgelessRx is helping to bring longevity-focused care within reach for millions.

For additional information about AgelessRx and its longevity-promoting products and services, please visit agelessrx.com. Discover more about the benefits and details of Oral Tirzepatide Drops and Oral Semaglutide Drops through the links provided.

About AgelessRx

AgelessRx is at the forefront of the longevity revolution, offering clinically validated cutting-edge solutions and preventive treatments aimed at extending life expectancy and enhancing quality of life. AgelessRx also continues to advance the field of longevity science by conducting ongoing research and clinical trials. Through its online platform, AgelessRx provides easy access to innovative healthcare services, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, affordability, and the pursuit of a future where extended healthspan is a reality for everyone. Follow AgelessRx on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

1 MacDonald, P. E. et al. The multiple actions of GLP-1 on the process of glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Diabetes 51, S434–442 (2002).

2 SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists: which is the best anti-frailty drug? Mone, Pasquale et al. The Lancet Healthy Longevity, Volume 5, Issue 9, 100632

3 Targher, G., Mantovani, A. & Byrne, C. D. Mechanisms and possible hepatoprotective effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists and other incretin receptor agonists in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Lancet Gastroenterol. Hepatol. 8, 179–191 (2023).

4 Romero-Gómez, M. et al. A phase IIa active-comparator-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of efinopegdutide in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. J. Hepatol. 79, 888–897 (2023).

5 de Lemos, J. A. et al. Tirzepatide reduces 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure in adults with body mass index ≥27 kg/m(2): SURMOUNT-1 ambulatory blood pressure monitoring substudy. Hypertension 81, e41–e43 (2024).

6 Malhotra A, Grunstein RR, Fietze I, Weaver TE, Redline S, Azarbarzin A, Sands SA, Schwab RJ, Dunn JP, Chakladar S, Bunck MC, Bednarik J; SURMOUNT-OSA Investigators. Tirzepatide for the Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Obesity. N Engl J Med. 2024 Oct 3;391(13):1193-1205. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2404881.

