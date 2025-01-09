SUBSCRIBE
Affini-T Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2025 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunotherapies for treatment of patients with solid tumors, today announced that Jak Knowles, M.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.


About Affini-T Therapeutics

Affini-T is a leading clinical stage precision immunotherapy company targeting oncogenic driver mutations, beginning with KRAS, to develop potentially curative therapies for patients with solid tumors. We are advancing two distinct T Cell Receptor (TCR) based therapeutic modalities encompassing adoptive cellular therapies and bispecific T cell engagers (TCEs), each designed to harness T cell immunity with unprecedented precision and potency against solid tumors. Our most advanced TCR T-cell therapies are built on proprietary state-of-the-art engineering, synthetic biology, and gene editing platforms to overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors and persist in the tumor microenvironment. Building on the world-class innovation inherent in our leadership team, founders, and differentiating technologies, we are powered to develop transformational medicines that last. For more information, visit affinittx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke Comms
danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com
619-826-4657

Investor Contact
IR@affinittx.com

Massachusetts Events
Affini-T Therapeutics
