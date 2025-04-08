Advancing Scientific Trust: Oxcryo Teams Up With Bioz

Bioz, Inc ., a leader in AI-driven product validation for scientific research, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Oxford Cryosystems (Oxcryo), a trusted provider of precision cryogenic solutions. This collaboration enhances oxcryo.com with Bioz Prime Badges and a Content Hub, making peer-reviewed citations easily accessible via a dedicated “Publications” page.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on the Oxford Cryosolutions’ Website

The integration of Bioz Prime Badges across Oxcryo’s website provides open-access to scientific citations, including full-text references where available. These badges help illustrate the diverse applications that Oxcryo’s products have across various disciplines, fostering engagement with customers through credible, peer-reviewed research.

By offering open-access research through their “Publications” page, new and existing customers can explore how open-flow coolers and closed-cycle cryostats are applied and cited in scientific literature. This real-world application data empowers researchers to select the most suitable tools for their work and provides them valuable insights into advancements within the scientific community.

Dr. Adriana L. Klyszejko , Strategic Marketing Manager at Oxcryo, highlighted the significance of these new features: “Adding Bioz Badges to our website marks a significant step forward. Researchers can now easily explore peer-reviewed citations directly from our product pages and the Bioz Content Hub. By providing free access to this valuable data, we’re enabling evidence-based purchasing decisions. We invite our users to take advantage of these tools and the wealth of knowledge they bring.”

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, emphasized the value of this partnership: “The collaboration between Bioz and Oxford Cryosystems exemplifies how data-driven insights can benefit both researchers and suppliers. By pairing their world-class cryogenic technology with our AI-powered citation validation, we are simplifying the decision-making process for scientists, ensuring they have access to the best tools for their research.”

By incorporating Bioz’s AI-driven solutions-including Bioz Badges and the Content Hub-Oxcryo is enhancing its connection with researchers and reinforcing trust through scientific validation. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making published research more accessible, ultimately streamlining the research and purchasing journey for scientists worldwide.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based tools designed to enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Oxford Cryosystems

Oxford Cryosystems (Oxcryo) is a leading provider of precision cryogenic cooling solutions, specializing in instruments that enable precise temperature control for scientific research. Known for their reliability and performance, Oxcryo’s products are the industry standard solution for sample cooling in XRD research.

Helpful Links

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

