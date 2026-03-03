Advancing Influenza Vaccine Development: Sino Biological Launches Antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Vaccine Strains

antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains

Houston, Texas – February 27, 2026 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its recommendations for the 2026–2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine composition. The update highlights two key developments: the continued spread ofand the growing circulation of. In rapid response, Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, has launched a comprehensive panel ofto accelerate influenza vaccine development.Since its indentification in August 2025, H3N2 subclade K (J.2.4.1) has become the dominant influenza A strain worldwide. Defined by the T135K and S144N mutations, this strain exhibits enhanced immune escape, prompting WHO’s selection of(egg-based, cell-based) as the new H3N2 reference viruses. The H1N1 component has been updated to(egg-based, cell-based).Alongside H3N2, influenza B activity is rising sharply. In regions such as Hong Kong and the U.S., the proportion of B/Victoria lineage viruses recently increased from 6% to over 20%. These trends led WHO to recommendations(egg-based) and(cell-based) strains for the upcoming season.Comprehensive Reagents for 2026-2027 Influenza Vaccine ResearchTo support global influenza vaccine research and development, Sino Biological has launched an extensive portfolio of recombinant, spanning key viral antigens including Hemagglutinin (HA), Neuraminidase (NA), and Nucleoprotein (NP). These include:A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1) HA Trimer (HEK293 cell-expressed, purity ≥90% verified by SEC-MALS, activity validated by ELISA), NA, and NP antigens are available now.Recombinant HA, NA, NP aligned with A/Darwin/1454/2025—available now.In development for B/Tokyo/EIS13-175/2025 and B/Pennsylvania/14/2025.High-purity, SEC-MALS–validated trimeric HA maintaining native conformation for accurate immune characterization."Our mission is to provide the scientific community with the highest quality tools as rapidly as possible when infectious disease evolution threatens global health preparedness," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "Sino Biological remains committed to delivering reliable reagents that advance global influenza preparedness and vaccine innovation."Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and customized research services. Serving researchers in more than 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.